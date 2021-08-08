Northwood, N.D., teen dies from injuries sustained in Aug. 5 motor vehicle accident

Aug. 7—A 15-year-old Northwood, N.D., died Friday from injuries he received in a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident the previous day.

Andrew Huus died Friday evening, according to a GoFundMe page for him. The teen had been transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital with life-threatening injuries on Thursday morning after the pickup he was driving collided with another vehicle at a rural Northwood intersection of two gravel roads.

"We are all overwhelmed with sorrow and trying to understand this horrible and sudden tragedy," the post written by fundraiser organizer Justine Sletten said. "The world lost a bright son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He had a way of making anything and everything special. He was gentle, humble and kind, with an inviting smile. The unforgettable are never forgotten."

The accident occurred about 3 miles east of Northwood at about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, in hazy conditions, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Huus was driving west in a Ford pickup truck on Fourth Avenue Northeast, and Darrell Repoyo, 55, of Hatton, N.D., was driving a Chevrolet Blazer north on 31st Street Northeast when the Ford's front struck the right side of the Chevrolet as it crossed in front of it in the intersection, the highway patrol said.

Both vehicles left the roadway and entered the ditch of the northwest corner of the intersection. Huus was ejected from his pickup and transported to Altru Hospital. Repoyo also was transported to Altru Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt and the Chevrolet's airbags deployed. Huus was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the NDHP.

Traffic on Fourth Avenue Northeast has no control signage. A yield sign is in place for northbound traffic on 31st Street Northeast.

Huus is the son of Katie and Corey Huus of Northwood, N.D., according to the GoFundMe page created on Friday by Sletten and Molly Tabery. The GoFundMe page for Huus and his family had raised more than $50,000 of its $75,000 goal by Saturday morning.