NorthWood, Leo expected to be 'an absolute show' in 4A football semistate title game

NAPPANEE – A little smile came over Nate Andrews’ face Monday when he was asked about the type of talent that will be on the field for Friday’s IHSAA Class 4A football semistate championship game between his NorthWood Panthers and Leo Lions.

“I’ve got a feeling it’s going to be an absolute show,” Andrews remarked.

Plenty of future Division-I players will be on the field when the Panthers (11-2) visit the Lions (11-2) with a spot in the 4A championship game on the line.

How NorthWood advanced: Everything clicks for Panthers in regional title win over New Prairie

For NorthWood, it has two of the top three in-state prospects for the Class of 2024 in NiTareon Tuggle and JoJo Edmond. Tuggle, a Georgia commit, is surging into the Mr. Football conversation, as he has 82 receptions for 1,245 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense to go with 17 tackles and two interceptions on defense. The receiving yards ranks fourth in the state currently.

Edmond is a similar two-way player, as the Michigan commit has 695 receiving yards, 147 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns on offense and 47 tackles and four interceptions on defense.

NorthWood seniors NiTareon Tuggle (3) and JoJo Edmond celebrate after the Panthers' defense made a fourth-down stop during the Class 4A football regional championship game against New Prairie Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at NorthWood High School in Nappanee.

It's an offense led by senior quarterback Owen Roeder, who is second in Indiana with 3,092 passing yards and in the top 10 with 36 passing touchdowns. Roeder has been dominant in four postseason games, throwing for 932 yards, 12 touchdowns and just one interception while also rushing for 144 yards and five scores.

“Our running game has stepped up tremendously,” said Roeder on the key to success in the playoffs so far. “Just teams knowing they have to stop that helps us hit them over the top (with passes). We’ve got guys all around that have been playing perfect offense.”

Leo has its own star-studded players, led by junior Brock Schott. The four-star prospect leads the state with 18 sacks this year. He’s also a productive tight end, hauling in 33 passes for 696 yards and six touchdowns. He’s complimented on offense by Ohio commit Kaden Hurst, who has 48 receptions, 675 yards and nine touchdowns.

“We’re definitely game planning for certain guys on their team,” Roeder said. “We know they have a lot of talent, but so do we. We’re just going to figure out a good game plan and execute.”

IHSAA football playoffs: Ranking the 12 semistate games around Indiana this weekend

This will be Andrews’ second time coaching in a semistate championship game. He led the Panthers to a 21-14 win over Lowell in 2016 before falling to Roncalli in the state title game the following week.

“I don’t know if any of those past experiences really carry over,” Andrews said. “I’ll be honest: you talk to coaches throughout the state who have been in these spots a lot, and they don’t have any magic advice other than you smell the roses along the way, and that’s something I often overlook being so dialed in. I want to make sure I do that, but at the same time, having blinders on as well as we focus on a football game.”

INDIANA CLASS 4A NORTHERN SEMISTATE

NorthWood Panthers (11-2) at Leo Lions (11-2)

When/Where: Friday, 7 p.m., Lions Field, Leo.

At stake: Trip to Lucas Oil Fieldhouse, Indianapolis to play Class 4A Southern Semistate winner (11-2 New Palestine or 13-0 East Central) for Class 4A state championship on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m.

Rankings: NorthWood No. 11, Leo No. 10 by Associated Press.

Series: Leo leads 4-0 (won 24-12 at NorthWood in 2011 regional; won 28-7 at NorthWood in 2014 sectional semifinal; won 10-6 vs. NorthWood in 2019 sectional semifinal; won 14-12 in 2020 sectional semifinal).

Head coaches: NorthWood, Nate Andrews (84-31 in 10th year at school; 124-70 in 17th season overall). … Leo, Jason Doerffler (19-6 in second year at school; 42-64 in 10th year overall).

Players to watch: Northwood, QB Owen Roeder (226-332-9, 3,092 yards, 36 touchdowns; 81 carries, 354 yards, 4.4 average, 10 touchdowns); WR NiTareon Tuggle (82 receptions, 1,245 yards, 15.2 average, 16 touchdowns; 8 carries, 129 yards, 16.1 average, 1 touchdown); FB/LB JoJo Edmond (22 carries, 147 yards, 6.7 average, 3 touchdowns; 55 receptions, 695 yards, 12.6 average, 6 touchdowns; 4 interceptions); RB Landon Perry (127 carries, 728 yards, 5.7 average, 6 touchdowns; 29 receptions, 450 yards, 15.5 average, 4 touchdowns); WR Trey Woods (28 receptions, 371 yards, 13.3 average, 6 touchdowns); LB Keith Miller (96 tackles) … Leo, QB Kylar Decker (119-196-5, 1,905 yards, 22 touchdowns; 53 carries, 213 yards, 4.0 average, 1 touchdown); RB DeArious Carter (81 carries, 543 yards, 6.7 average, 8 touchdowns); RB Aidan Monds (43 carries, 375 yards, 8.7 average, 7 touchdowns); WR Kaden Hurst (48 receptions, 675 yards, 14.1 average, 9 touchdowns; 16 carries, 206 yards, 12.9 average, 6 touchdowns); TE Brock Schott (33 receptions, 696 yards, 21.1 average, 6 touchdowns).

Northwood season: Nov. 10 regional, won 38-14 vs. New Prairie. Others: Aug. 18, won 42-22 vs. Jimtown; Aug. 25, won 49-7 at Portage; Sept. 1, won 45-14 at Concord (Northern Lakes Conference); Sept. 8, lost 25-21 vs. Northridge (NLC); Sept. 15, lost 45-21 at Warsaw (NLC); Sept. 22, won 42-7 vs. Plymouth (NLC); Sept. 29, won 43-42 (OT) vs. Mishawaka (NLC); Oct. 6, won 38-21 at Wawasee (NLC); Oct, 13, won 22-0 at Goshen (NLC); Oct. 20, won 52-10 at South Bend Saint Joseph (Sectional 18 opening round); Oct. 27, won 56-14 vs. South Bend Washington (Sectional 18 semifinal); Nov. 3, won 17-14 at Northridge (Sectional 18 championship).

Leo season: Nov. 10 regional, won 41-7 at Mississinewa. Others: Aug. 18, lost 16-14 at Kokomo; Aug. 25, won 42-17 vs. Angola; Sept. 1, won 33-0 at Norwell (Northeast 8 Conference); Sept. 8, lost 42-41 vs. New Haven (NE8); Sept. 15, won 14-7 at East Noble (NE8); Sept. 22, won 40-0 vs. Bellmont (NE8); Sept. 29, won 48-0 at Huntington North (NE8); Oct. 6, won 51-7 vs. Columbia City (NE8); Oct. 13, won 43-14 at DeKalb (NE8); Oct. 20, won 42-0 at Fort Wayne South (Sectional 19 opening round); Oct. 27, won 45-42 (Sectional 19 semifinal); Nov. 3, won 31-13 vs. Fort Wayne Dwenger (Sectional 19 championship).

Semistate titles: NorthWood 6 (1986, 1993, 1998, 2003, 2005 in Class 3A; 2016 in Class 4A) … Leo 0 (lost 27-7 at South Bend Saint Joseph in 2010; lost 13-3 vs. South Bend Washington in 2011)

State titles won: NorthWood 1 (beat Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 7-0 for 2005 Class 3A state championship at RCA Dome to finish 9-6 under Indiana Football Hall of Fame coach Rich Dodson).

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: NorthWood, Leo should be 'an absolute show' in 4A football semistate