NorthWood football rolls past Saint Joseph in sectional opener

SOUTH BEND —NorthWood football coach Nate Andrews says he wants to make opposing defenses "pick their poison" when trying to slow the prolific offense of his explosive squad.

The Panthers proved Friday night that is easier said than done.

Veteran star quarterback Owen Roeder fired four touchdown passes as the No. 11 Panthers rolled past host Saint Joseph 52-10 in a Class 4A Sectional 18 opener.

Senior Roeder finished 18-of-23 passing for 321 yards and junior Landon Perry scored three touchdowns as NorthWood dominated on Father Bly Field in Leighton Stadium at Saint Joseph.

NorthWood (8-2) advances to host Washington (3-7) next Friday night in a sectional semifinal contest. Washington beat Plymouth 43-28 Friday night. NorthWood went 11-1 a year ago, losing to Northridge in the sectional final. The Panthers also lost to Northern Lakes Conference Northridge during the regular season this year.

The other semifinal pits Wawasee (2-8) versus Northridge (8-2). Wawasee knocked off Riley and Northridge downed Logansport Friday night.

St. Joe, which lost five of its final six games, closes out its season at 4-6.

The Panthers, who beat St. Joe 52-24 in the sectional a year ago, closed the opening half with a backbreaker for St. Joe. Leading 24-10, Roeder hit star wideout Jo'Ziah Edmond with a 29-yard scoring toss with just 1.7 seconds before halftime to make it 31-10. Edmond has committed to Michigan.

"It's always good to get that momentum scoring at the end of the half like that," said Andrews. "It's always big to get that first score of the game and the last before halftime."

Roeder was 16-of-21 in the opening half for 237 yards with touchdown strikes to Perry (28 yards), Trey Woods (53 yards) and Edmond. The senior capped his night in the third period with a beautiful 57-yard scoring strike to Ni'Tareon Tuggle. Senior Tuggle has committed to Georgia.

Perry rushed for 89 yards on 15 carries and scored on runs of seven and five yards.

Roeder entered play Friday night with 2,160 yards passing and 24 touchdowns. Tuggle had 55 catches for 747 yards and 10 touchdowns and Edmond 485 yards receiving. Both Tuggle and Edmond, who are cousins, also play defensive back for the Panthers.

"The last 4-5 weeks we've made a dedication to our run game and it's made a difference," said Andrews, whose team entered play Friday night averaging almost 36 points per game. "Our offensive line has been improving and that's been a big key for us.

"Once Owen settled in after the first quarter he distributed the ball well tonight. We're closer to figuring out our identity. We want to keep teams on their heels on defense with our tempo. Make them pick their poison in terms of trying to stop us."

Roeder also collected an interception on defense for the Panthers.

"We felt good being down two scores before that touchdown right before halftime," said St. Joe coach Ben Downey. "We honestly felt good about how we were moving the ball running it. But that touchdown that put them up three scores made it that we could not be a run first football team and that played into their hands.

"No one wants to get into a shootout with the guys they have on that team. That's as explosive a team with big plays that I have seen.

"I think that we proved for most of our season that we can compete with some really good football teams. Now the next step is going from competing with those team to being able to beat those teams."

Senior Alex Ortiz fired a 43-yard touchdown toss to senior Hayden Miller in the second period for the lone St. Joe touchdown.

Junior Brady Langager had 15 carries for 62 yards to lead the St. Joe offense.

NorthWood 10 21 14 7 52 St. Joe 0 10 0 0 10

SCORING PLAYS (By quarter):FIRST QUARTER

N: Landon Perry 7 yard run (Dominic DeFreitas kick).

N: DeFreitas 37 yard field goal

SECOND QUARTER

SJ: Hayden Miller 43 yard pass from Alex Ortiz (Gerald Jones kick)

N: Perry 28 yard pass from Owen Roeder (DeFreitas kick)

N: Trey Woods 53 yard pass from Roeder (DeFreitas kick)

SJ: Jones 34 field goal

N: Jo'Ziah Edmond 29 yard pass from Roeder (DeFreitas kick)

THIRD QUARTER

N: Nitareon Tuggle 57 yard pass from Roeder (DeFreitas kick)

N: Perry 5 yard run (DeFreitas kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

N: Ryder Ransberger 1 yard run (DeFreitas kick)

