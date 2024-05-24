NorthWood falls in title game

BENTON — The NorthWood softball team was limited to two hits in a 2-0 loss to East Noble in Class 3A Sectional championship action on Thursday at Fairfield High School.

The Knights, who won their second straight sectional title, scored in the third and fourth inning. Aubrey Helmkamp and Emilie Stinson each had an RBI single.

Panthers’ starting pitcher Ana Beachy struck out seven and doubled offensively.

NorthWood finishes with a 12-11 record.

FAIRFIELD SECTIONAL

EAST NOBLE 2, NORTHWOOD 0

East Noble 001 100 0 — 2 7 0

NorthWood 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

Abby Alwine (W); Ana Beachy (L, 7 K’s).

East Noble: Hits – Shaye Ritchie 2, Aubrey Helmkamp 2. 2B – Ritchie, Helmkamp.

NorthWood: 2B – Beachy.

Records: East Noble 14-11-1, NorthWood 12-11.