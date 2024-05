NorthWood and Fairfield advance to sectional final

NorthWood and Fairfield posted semifinal wins Thursday at the NorthWood girls tennis sectional.

The defending champion Panthers rolled past Bethany Christian, 5-0, and Fairfield edged Bremen, 3-2.

NorthWood got singles wins from Britton Jesse, Tatum Evers and Gabriela Poblador, while Addison Mast was a singles winner for Fairfield.

The Panthers and Falcons will meet at 5 p.m. Friday for the sectional title.

During the regular season, NorthWood edged Fairfield, 3-2.

------------

NORTHWOOD SECTIONAL

NORTHWOOD 5, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 0

Singles: Britton Jesse def. Anna Schrock 6-1, 6-0. Tatum Evers def. Mariah Stoltzfus 6-0, 6-1. Gabriela Poblador def. Alina Bergstresser 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Emery Porter/Kaydence Dumka def. Zoe Willems/Cassia Nice 6-1, 6-3. Madelyn Birk/Margaret Steiner def. Cori Chupp/Adrienne Chupp 6-1, 6-2.

FAIRFIELD 3, BREMEN 2

Singles: Addison Mast (F) def. Sylvia Meyer 6-1, 6-0. Taylor Schreck (B) def. Emma Lawmaster 6-1, 6-2. Allie Stahly (F) def. Loeva Drapier 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Elise Schwartz/Amanda McGuire (F) def. Abby Bennitt/Kallie Meister 6-0, 6-0. Eva Herbert/Lacy Stoltzfus (F) def. Taylor Rodriguez/Chloe Craft 6-1, 6-1.