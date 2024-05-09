Northwest's Rann to play college softball at Reinhardt
May 9—Northwest Whitfield High School senior Eden Rann signed Monday to play college softball at Reinhardt University.
Rann is set to play college ball at the NAIA program in Waleska.
A center fielder and shortstop for the Lady Bruins, Rann was named Region 7-4A honorable mention as a senior last fall. As a junior, Rann piled up eight home runs and 29 RBIs and was named to the Dalton Daily Citizen All-Area First Team.
Rann is set to join a championship program at Reinhardt. The Eagles won the Appalachian Athletic Conference championship last week and have a 42-8 record for the 2024 season so far. The Eagles are set to play in the NAIA National Championship tournament, which starts Monday.