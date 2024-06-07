Northwest's Molina, Dalton's Meza receive Soccertown scholarships

Jun. 7—Soccertown USA, the Dalton-based nonprofit organization that aims to support soccer in the area, handed out a pair of $1,000 scholarships to college-bound soccer players on Tuesday.

Northwest Whitfield High School's Matthew Molina and Dalton High's Emilie Meza were the recipient of Soccertown's two scholarships.

Molina, after wrapping up his career with the Bruins, is set to join the University of North Georgia this fall, while Meza signed with Point University.

In his senior season in 2024, Molina tallied 17 goals and eight assists as a midfielder. Molina was named the Region 7-4A Offensive Player in the Year.

Molina will join the North Georgia Nighthawks in competition in NCAA's Division II. Molina received a scholarship to attend the school in Dahlonega.

Meza is bound for Point, an NAIA program in West Point, after helping lead the Lady Catamounts to a Region 7-5A title in 2024.

Soccertown, USA as an organization was created last year. It spawned after its creators organized a celebration of the same name in Dalton's Burr Performing Arts Park in 2021 for the trio of state champions that hailed from Whitfield County that year.

The moniker of "Soccertown" has become a popular nickname for Dalton in recent years as a celebration of local soccer successes.

The nonprofit organization handed out its first pair of scholarships to local soccer stars last year. The first awards went to Southeast Whitfield grads Lesley Alanis and Angel Garcia. Alanis plays at Dalton State, and Garcia is at North Georgia.