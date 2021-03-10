Northwestern's Rashawn Slater could be on Chargers' draft radar at No. 13

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Miller
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Northwestern offensive lineman Rashawn Slater participates in the school&#39;s Pro Day football workout.
Offensive lineman Rashawn Slater participates in Northwestern's pro day workout in front of NFL scouts on Tuesday. (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

Reggie Slater went undrafted before persevering to put together an NBA career that lasted eight seasons with seven teams.

Of his 259 games, Slater started only 44 of them.

His son’s arrival in the NFL is expected to be just slightly more heralded.

Entering the draft in April, Rashawn Slater is one of the top offensive line prospects and a popular projection to go at No. 13 overall to the Chargers.

“It comes down to two things: good genes and just hard work,” Slater said Tuesday via videoconference, after Northwestern’s pro day. “I inherited a lot of athleticism from my dad, I think, and I’ve just put in the work.”

Offensive line is the Chargers’ top need as the NFL offseason begins to churn and the franchise looks to improve on a 7-9 finish behind new head coach, Brandon Staley.

Three of the Chargers starters from 2020 — center Dan Feeney, left guard Forrest Lamp and left tackle Sam Tevi — are set to become free agents next week.

Right guard Trai Turner remains a candidate to be cut for salary cap reasons and right tackle Bryan Bulaga is looking to rebound after injuries limited him to 10 starts.

Slater, who is 6 feet and 304 pounds, promises athletic ability, work ethic and versatility. He ran a 4.88-second 40-yard dash Tuesday.

Coming out of high school near Houston, he was recruited to play guard but ended up at tackle for the Wildcats. Slater started for two seasons on the right side before shifting to left tackle for his junior year.

“I think I’m the best tackle in the draft,” he said. “So I have a really high level of confidence about that. But I’m a team player. If someone wants to play me at guard, I’m all for it as long as it’s best for the team.”

Slater gave up zero sacks, one quarterback hit and four hurries during his 355 pass-blocking and 787 total snaps in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus.

One of his most notable performances came against Ohio State defensive end Chase Young. In a game Northwestern would lose 52-3, Young finished with two tackles and one sack.

As an NFL rookie, Young won the league’s defensive rookie of the year award for 2020 after being drafted No. 2 overall by Washington.

Slater opted out this past season because of the COVID-19 pandemic and spent the time, he said, focusing on his technique and improving his body.

He definitely has the DNA, thanks to a basketball-playing father who also competed extensively overseas.

“My dad, he’s amazing,” Slater said. “Throughout my life, he’s always been that athletic influence. … He was definitely a grinder. He taught me everything I know about work ethic and about battling through adversity.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Heat say Meyers Leonard will be away from team after slur

    MIAMI (AP) The Miami Heat said Tuesday night that Meyers Leonard will be away from the team indefinitely, sharply criticizing his use of an anti-Semitic slur while playing a video game that was being livestreamed. Leonard apologized for using the term, insisting he did not know what it meant when he used it Monday. The Heat learned of the matter Tuesday, and Leonard's future with the team is now in serious doubt.

  • Here's one 'intriguing' QB for Washington in NFL Draft's middle rounds

    NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah thinks the former Stanford signal-caller could intrigue Washington on Day 2 or 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • NBA trade deadline: Griffin to Nets, Lakers showing interest in Drummond if bought out

    The Los Angeles Lakers are showing interest in Cleveland Cavaliers center Andre Drummond, should he get bought out by the Cavs.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Can Stanford QB Davis Mills surprise after 11 college starts?

    We continue our breakdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with Nos. 71 to 75 overall.

  • Brazil justice annuls Lula's sentences, enabling 2022 run

    A Supreme Court justice on Monday annulled all convictions against former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a ruling that potentially would allow him to run again for the presidency next year. Others saw the ruling, based on procedural grounds, as an attempt to preserve a vast but embattled corruption investigation that has led to numerous convictions of powerful businessmen and politicians but that has been accused of impropriety. The decision by Justice Luiz Edson Fachin drew no conclusions about the mammoth “Car Wash” investigation centered on state-run giant Petrobras, from which the da Silva probes emerged.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • Jeopardy! contestants have insane disrespect for Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

    Eagles legend and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid landed on Jeopardy! on Tuesday night, but he did not get a fair shake. By Adam Hermann

  • March Madness: 5 NCAA tournament teams ripe for upsets

    One of the many offshoots of this COVID-infected season has been a dearth of non-conference games, and therefore a lack of cross-reference points. But there are teams that appear ripe for an upset in the NCAA tournament.

  • World No.1 record in the bag, Djokovic focuses on more majors

    Novak Djokovic will realize one of his long-cherished goals on Monday when he eclipses Roger Federer's all-time record for most weeks as the men's world number one, holding the top ranking for the 311th week. "This is one of my two biggest professional goals," Djokovic said last year. "To reach the record of, (and) surpass Roger's record for longest No. 1 and win as many (Grand) Slams as possible."

  • Megan Anderson no longer under contract following UFC 259 loss

    Despite recently challenging for the UFC women's featherweight title, Megan Anderson is no longer under contract with the promotion.

  • Changed the Game: Li Na, Asia's first tennis star, opened the door for Naomi Osaka

    Asia's beloved tennis hero took on the Chinese government to win back control of her trailblazing career.

  • PGA Tour institutes ‘Bryson Rule’ with internal OB left of the lake on No. 18 at TPC Sawgrass

    Bryson DeChambeau won't be aiming to the 9th hole while playing TPC Sawgrass' 18th hole after internal out of bounds was added to the hole.

  • What the Trent Brown trade tells us about Bill Belichick’s thinking

    The New England Patriots traded for offensive tackle Trent Brown. Is this a window into their thinking at quarterback?

  • La Liga talking points

    Atletico Madrid have a tendency to underperform against Real Madrid so their 1-1 draw in Sunday's derby was all the more frustrating after they failed to build on Luis Suarez's early goal and Karim Benzema's late strike denied them a first league win over Real since February 2016. Coach Diego Simeone tried to downplay the significance of the result by saying his side never thought the title race was going to be easy, but he was also unusually blunt about his side's performance. Barcelona have had a chaotic season but right now things are looking rosy for the Catalans, who enjoyed a weekend to remember.

  • The many sides of the Aaron Jones situation

    The Packers and Aaron Jones have a few days to decide his future. It's a complex issue with many sides. Let's discuss.

  • Tennessee Titans sign WR Marcus Johnson

    Johnson finished the 2020 season on the Titans' practice squad.

  • Pro Football Focus calls this the Steelers best draft decision of the last 5 years

    The Steelers scored big when T.J. Watt fell to them in the 2017 NFL draft.

  • Detroit Lions don't use franchise tag on WR Kenny Golladay; what does it mean?

    Kenny Golladay may have played his final game with the Detroit Lions, after the team and GM Brad Holmes decided not to use franchise tag