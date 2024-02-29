Northwestern's long-range efficiency ends DWU men's season in GPAC tourney

Feb. 28—ORANGE CITY, Iowa. — Much like the previous two matchups this season, Northwestern proved to be too much for Dakota Wesleyan men's basketball to handle, especially from long range.

Behind a 47.8% shooting performance from the 3-point line at the Bultman Center, the top-seeded Red Raiders cruised to a 78-65 victory over the No. 8 Tigers on Wednesday night in the Great Plains Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals.

The victory also completed a series sweep for Northwestern, having previously taken down DWU 97-69 on Dec. 6 and pulling out a 68-60 win at the Corn Palace on Jan. 24.

Blaze Lubbers notched the first points of the game on a 3-pointer for the Tigers, who proceeded to miss their next 10 attempts from long range. The Red Raiders capitalized, capping a 17-4 scoring run on Conner Geddes' triple with 13:31 remaining in the opening half.

Geddes scored 15 first-half points on 3-pointers, shooting 5-of-7 behind the arc and helping push Northwestern's lead to as high as 14 points in the first half. DWU brought it down to six points with Diang Gatluak hitting a triple and Sam Aslesen going 1-of-2 at the line.

Leading by 12 points at the break, the Red Raiders continued hitting triples, draining three of their first four attempts in the second half, with Marcus Kelderman's 3-pointer with 8:33 in the game extending the lead to a game-high 27 points.

Northwestern remained in control for the remainder of the game, as Randy Rosenquist Jr.'s layup with 56 seconds remaining pulled the Tigers within 13 points, the closest they came to the lead since halftime.

Geddes finished with a game-high 22 points for the Red Raiders on 8-of-14 shooting with five rebounds. Alex Van Kalsbeek, who collected his 2,000th career point, had 19 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Kaleb Booth posted a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Zach LaFave tallied 10 points, two steals, and a block.

DWU shot only 23.8% from the 3-point line in the first half, finishing with a 27.9% mark for the game. Lubbers was 5-of-8 from long range, leading the Tigers with 17 points, five rebounds, and three assists. Rosenquist and Gatluak each picked up 10 points, with the latter adding two steals to his line.

Northwestern (23-6) faces off against Morningside in the GPAC semifinals on Saturday, March 2. DWU's season comes to an end with a 14-15 record.

Northwestern 78, Dakota Wesleyan men 65

Dakota Wesleyan (14-15): Blaze Lubbers 6-10 0-0 17 Randy Rosenquist Jr. 5-9 0-0 10 Jakob Dobney 2-8 1-2 5 Sam Aslesen 2-7 1-2 6 Diang Gatluak 3-10 2-3 10 Oliver Vincent 2-7 0-0 5 Nick Wittler 1-3 0-0 3 Steele Morgan 0-1 0-0 0 Ethan Determan 2-7 1-2 7 Kaden Year 1-4 0-1 2 Drew Van Regenmorter 0-0 0-0 0 Kallan Herman 0-5 0-0 0 Totals 24-71 5-10 65.

Northwestern (23-6): Kaleb Booth 5-7 0-0 13 Conner Geddes 8-14 5-9 22 Craig Sterk 3-6 0-0 6 Zach LaFave 3-7 2-3 10 Alex Van Kalsbeek 8-15 3-4 19 Marcus Kelderman 2-3 0-0 5 Hunter Berry 0-1 0-0 0 Keyton Moser 1-5 1-2 3 Totals 30-58 7-11 78.

Halftime: NWC 39-27. 3-point field goals: DWU 12-43 (Lubbers 5-8, Rosenquist Jr. 0-3, Dobney 0-3, Aslesen 1-4, Gatluak 2-6, Vincent 1-5, Wittler 1-3, Determan 2-5, Year 0-3, Herman 0-3), NWC 11-23 (Booth 3-5, Geddes 5-9, Sterk 0-2, LaFave 2-3, Van Kalsbeek 0-1, Kelderman 1-1, Berry 0-1, Moser 0-1). Rebounds-offensive: DWU 34-10 (Year 8, Lubbers 5, Aslesen 5), NWC 45-6 (Booth 10, Van Kalsbeek 7, LaFave 6). Total fouls: DWU 10, NWC 12. Fouled out: none. Assists: DWU 12 (Lubbers 3, Rosenquist Jr. 3), NWC 15 (Van Kalsbeek 5). Turnovers: DWU 7, NWC 12. Blocks: DWU 2 (Aslesen, Gatluak), NWC 5 (Sterk 2). Steals: DWU 6 (Gatluak 2), NWC 4 (LaFave 2).