Northwestern's down-to-the-wire win, key performances and more from D-10 football's Week 6

ALBION — Northwestern scored the last touchdown, forced the last defensive stop and took a knee on the last play.

Put together, those things equaled the Wildcat football team’s first win.

Lloyd Fountain’s touchdown rush with 1:05 to play was the decisive score in Northwestern’s 19-13 victory over Region 2 rival Union City. It was his third total touchdown Friday evening, and in a clash of styles, the Wildcats’ high-speed offense out-lasted Union City’s power rushing attack.

“I knew that we could get some yards on the ground if we got outside, so we made an adjustment at halftime to do that,” said Bill Henwood, Northwestern’s first-year coach who scored his first victory. “We started our season tonight.”

Passing, receiving, rushing: District 10 football game stats, scoring plays for Week 6

Down to the wire

Fountain’s score broke a tie that was reached when Union City’s Owen Kerns scored on a four-yard run with 8:19 left. That answered Fountain’s second TD, a 12-yard scramble with 10:12 remaining in the third quarter.

Skyler Olmstead opened the game with a UC touchdown before Fountain hit Kolton Sutter for a 30-yard answer, leaving a 7-7 halftime tie. Each side blocked the extra point attempt after the other’s second touchdown to keep things level as they traded punts before Northwestern’s decisive drive.

“It’s been a long time coming, I’ll tell you that,” said Sutter, a senior. “We’ve been practicing harder and harder every day to get to this point and it finally paid off. We wanted this game bad, we knew (Olmstead and Kerns) were coming hard every play and we shut it down.”

Dependable defense

Union City ran Olmstead and Kerns at the Wildcats all night. The Bears had trouble moving Northwestern’s defensive front, however, and the home side defended the edges as well as it did the interior.

“Just peeking and reading,” senior defensive tackle Gregory Gruda said of Northwestern’s defensive success. “(UC) gave us three fronts, we communicated in the backfield a lot and we just had to rely on each other, really.”

Fountain rushed 13 times for 82 yards and Sutter five times for 74 yards. Fountain completed 9-of19 pass attempts for 144 yards, a TD and an interception and Sutter caught three passes for 84 yards.

Olmstead rushed 30 times for 89 yards and Kerns 13 times for 83 yards. Austin Sherwood completed 1-of-6 pass attempts for 10 yards.

Northwestern’s Homecoming festivities added to the fanfare, packing a sizable, spirited crowd into Rogers Field for what Henwood called the “perfect night” for his team’s first victory.

Key performances

Cole Buckley, Franklin: Ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries and threw for 115 yards and one touchdown in a 35-0 win over Warren.

Bryson Watson, Franklin: Returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in a 35-0 win over Warren.

Hunter Hohman, Grove City: Threw for 267 yards to surpass 4,000 career passing yards and two touchdowns and ran for one touchdown in a 41-0 win over Greenville.

Kyle Jordan, Maplewood: Threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-13 loss to Mercer.

Daemyin Mattocks, Mercer: Ran for 100 yards and one touchdown and scored three 2-point conversions in a 24-13 win over Maplewood.

Cortez Nixon, Sharon: Had 15 carries for 108 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-7 win over Sharpsville.

Mister Ham, Sharon: Ran for 127 yards and threw one touchdown pass in a 26-7 win over Sharpsville.

Caullin Summers, Sharpsville: Went over 4,000 career passing yards in a 26-7 loss to Sharon.

Gabe Minjarez, Reynolds: Ran for 188 yards and two touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass in a 60-20 win over Kennedy Catholic.

Gavin Alabran, Reynolds: Threw for two touchdowns, ran for two touchdowns and returned an interception for a touchdown in a 60-20 win over Kennedy Catholic.

Harbor Creek outgained but stops McLane

Harbor Creek used a familiar formula in its 20-14 victory over General McLane.

The Huskies first built a 20-0 lead thanks to two touchdown runs by Lance Brown with a score from Tyshawn Jones in between. They then held off the defending Region 5 champions, absorbing touchdowns by Magnus Lloyd and Jacob Zietz that brought GM within a score midway through the third quarter.

GM outgained HC in total offensive yards, 353-221, but it didn't matter. Brown ran for 119 yards on 19 carries and Jones added 13 rushes for 70 yards, nullifying Lloyd, who rushed for a game-high 138 yards.

Campoli's three TD rushes lead Fairview over Corry

North East still sat atop Region 5 after Friday's action, but after that, it gets murky. Fairview and Fort LeBoeuf ensured they wouldn't lose any ground in the standings this week.

Fairview (3-3) beat Corry (1-4), 31-13, thanks to three rushing touchdowns by Vinny Campoli. The Tigers went up by two scores in the fourth quarter on Michael Gennuso's 26-yard field goal, after which Braden Moore brought an interception back 14 yards for a touchdown that broke it open.

Campoli was 7-of-14 through the air for 72 yards and ran for 141 yards on 21 carries. Tyler Benford rushed 15 times for 57 yards.

Moore's interception was one of four by the Fairview defense.

Fort LeBoeuf rushes for 328 yards

Most of Erie County is familiar with Fort LeBoeuf's offensive line by now.

The Bison ran for 328 yards in Friday's 43-14 victory over Girard, including a game-high 136 yards by Damian Blose. Ryan Welka added 105 yards and Conner McChesney scored twice on the ground, adding a passing touchdown to Xavier Blose.

LeBoeuf successfully rebounded from its Week 5 loss, the team's only loss of the season.

North East wins fifth consecutive game

Another shutout for North East's defense and another victory for the Grapepickers (5-1), this one a 31-0 thrashing of Lutheran East (2-5) in Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

Jackson Humes threw four touchdown passes to Jamari Curlett, a connection that has stayed hot across North East's five-game winning streak. Humes completed 11-of-18 passes for 218 yards and an interception, plus 25 rushing yards, and Curlett caught six balls for 129 yards.

Cole Bement rushed eight times for 82 yards and Donnell Gamble and Logan Lattimore each caught two passes, for 35 and 45 yards, respectfully. North East's defense surrendered 0 points for the third time this season.

Seneca tops Iroquois for first win

Seneca snapped its five-game skid and beat Region 2 foe Iroquois (1-5), 18-6, thanks to three total touchdowns by senior QB Nolan Seabury.

Seabury completed all 12 of his pass attempts, throwing for 102 yards and two a touchdown plus 20 rushes for 55 yards and two scores. Dominic Buscemi made nine receptions for 90 yards and a TD and Isaiah Cadden rushed 14 times for 74 yards.

Iroquois QB Christian Krysiak completed 17-of-35 pass attempts for 246 yards and a touchdown. Ethan Alderson had 100 yards on three receptions and Micah Pisarksi added 60 receiving yards.

Want more District 10 football?: Get analysis, rankings, statistics, more during 2023 season

Contact Jeff Uveino at juveino@timesnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter,@realjuveino.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: District 10 football's Week 6: Northwestern's first win and more