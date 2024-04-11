Northwestern's David Braun lauds plan for temporary football field: 'It's involving our campus community'

EVANSTON, Ill. - About four months until the college football season kicks off and with Ryan Field's demolition underway, Northwestern announced plans for a temporary athletic field to host football, soccer and lacrosse games.

The temporary field will overlook the lakefront for the next two seasons as the renovated Ryan Field is on schedule to open in 2026.

NU head football coach David Braun lauded the decision Thursday.

"At the end of the day, I think they made a decision that is in the best interest of our student athlete experience," Braun said Thursday. "You've heard me talk about that: how critical that is to us. And that's offered here at Northwestern. It's Big Ten football."

Capacity for the temporary field is still unclear.

"It's a world-class education," Braun said. "It's involving our campus community and our students. Staying on campus, finding a creative way to stay on campus does that."

The temporary field is expected to host most of the Wildcats home games, however talks are still in progress with other Chicago-area venues to host select home games.

Especially when opponents like Ohio State come to town, as NU is reportedly set to host the Buckeyes at Wrigley Field on Nov. 16.

While it's still unclear when construction for the temporary field will begin, construction on the renovated Ryan Field is set to finish in 2026 which paves the way for the stadium to open that same year.