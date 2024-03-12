Northwestern's Boo Buie, Illinois players highlight 2024 Big Ten postseason honors
Boo Buie continued his historic season for Northwestern on Tuesday, and he was joined but a handful of Fighting Illini players with some top Big Ten honors.
Buie earned unanimous Big Ten First-Team All-Conference honors from both the coaches and media polls. Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was also named to the all-conference first-team in both media and coaches polls.
Marcus Domask and Coleman Hawkins also earned all-conference honors. Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer earned third-team honors in the coaches poll while also earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Defensive team.
Former Chicago Bulls head coach and current Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg was also named co-coach of the year alongside Purdue's Matt Painter. Hoiberg led the Cornhuskers to a third-place finish in the Big Ten standings with a 22–9 record.
Purdue's Zach Edey won conference player of the year honors from both the league’s coaches and the media for the second year in a row. Before Edey, Iowa's Luke Garza, Michigan State’s Mateen Cleaves and Ohio State’s Jim Jackson were the other players to earn consecutive Big Ten Player of the Year honors.
Both Illinois and Northwestern finished in the top four of the Big Ten standings, earning both teams a double-bye in the 2024 Big Ten Tournament this week in Minneapolis.
Northwestern will play either Rutgers, Maryland or Wisconsin. Illinois will play either Iowa or Ohio State. Both the 'Cats and Illini begin their conference tournament runs on March 15 thanks to the double-bye, meaning they get extra rest and practice.
Big Ten All-Conference Honors Coaches Poll
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Zach Edey, Purdue
DEFENSIVE PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
CO-FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana
Owen Freeman, Iowa
SIXTH MAN OF THE YEAR
Mason Gillis, Purdue
CO-COACHES OF THE YEAR
Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska
Matt Painter, Purdue
HOWARD MOORE ASSISTANT COACH OF THE YEAR AWARD
Brandon Brantley, Purdue
FIRST TEAM
Marcus Domask, Illinois
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Boo Buie, Northwestern
Zach Edey, Purdue
Braden Smith, Purdue
SECOND TEAM
Tony Perkins, Iowa
Jahmir Young, Maryland
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska
AJ Storr, Wisconsin
THIRD TEAM
Kel’el Ware, Indiana
Payton Sandfort, Iowa
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
Rienk Mast, Nebraska
Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
Ace Baldwin, Jr., Penn State
HONORABLE MENTION
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois
Malik Reneau, Indiana
Owen Freeman, Iowa
Donta Scott, Maryland
Julian Reese, Maryland
Malik Hall, Michigan State
A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State
Elijah Hawkins, Minnesota
Jamison Battle, Ohio State
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Zach Hicks, Penn State
Nick Kern Jr., Penn State
Qudus Wahab, Penn State
Mason Gillis, Purdue
Lance Jones, Purdue
Fletcher Loyer, Purdue
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin
Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana
Owen Freeman, Iowa
DeShawn Harris-Smith, Maryland
Cam Christie, Minnesota
John Blackwell, Wisconsin
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
Kel’el Ware, Indiana
Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
Zach Edey, Purdue
Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers
Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin
Big Ten All-Conference Honors Media Poll
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Zach Edey, Purdue
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR
Owen Freeman, Iowa
COACH OF THE YEAR
Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska
Matt Painter, Purdue
FIRST TEAM
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Jahmir Young, Maryland
Boo Buie, Northwestern
Zach Edey, Purdue
Braden Smith, Purdue
SECOND TEAM
Marcus Domask, Illinois
Kel’el Ware, Indiana
Tyson Walker, Michigan State
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota
AJ Storr, Wisconsin
THIRD TEAM
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois
Payton Sandfort, Iowa
Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State
Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
HONORABLE MENTION
Malik Reneau, Indiana
Josh Dix, Iowa
Owen Freeman, Iowa
Ben Krikke, Iowa
Tony Perkins, Iowa
Julian Reese, Maryland
Malik Hall, Michigan State
A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State
Elijah Hawkins, Minnesota
Rienk Mast, Nebraska
Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern
Jamison Battle, Ohio State
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers
Lance Jones, Purdue
Fletcher Loyer, Purdue