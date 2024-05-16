Northwestern wins second annual Northern Cup

May 16—LAKE NEBAGAMON — Northwestern's Gavin Williams, Bryce Priem, David Tuura, Logan Six and Graysen Olson all won their matches in the second annual Northern Cup at Botten's Green Acres May 7.

The Spartans got wins from Ian Isackson, Ryan Pettengill, Kevin Heinbuch and Gryfen DeGraef. Three ties were the difference between the two teams. If Superior could have managed just one win from those three games, they could have forced a tie.

Instead, the Tigers took the 6.5-5.5 win and the second Northern Cup.