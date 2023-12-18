Will Northwestern win its bowl game? Who experts are picking to win the Las Vegas Bowl

The Northwestern Wildcats football team faces the Utah Utes in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 23, the school's 17th bowl appearance and its first since 2020.

Northwestern has had a tumultuous few months. In July, the school suspended and eventually fired 17-year coach Pat Fitzgerald after an investigation revealed hazing within the football program. Defensive coordinator David Braun took over as interim coach and was elevated last month.

What we know: Northwestern athletics hazing scandal

Meanwhile, Utah and coach Kyle Whittingham are dealing with adversity of their own. The Utes lost multiple players to injury throughout the season and recently had other top players hit the transfer portal.

As of Thursday morning, Northwestern (7-5) is about a touchdown underdog against Utah (8-4) in the 6:30 p.m. game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a matchup of Big Ten and Pac-12 conference teams. Northwestern has won five consecutive bowl games, while Utah has lost four in a row.

Here is a look at which team college football experts are picking to win the matchup:

What they say: "Northwestern could hang in a defensive game here ... (but) this time, the Utes break a four-game bowl losing streak."

Pick: Utah 27, Northwestern 17

What they say: " You can't give enough accolades to David Braun, who won the Big Ten Coach of the Year for what he's done with Northwestern this year. This will be a big challenge for Braun, though, which makes me want to go with Utah."

Pick: Utah 23, Northwestern 10

What they say: "Utes were ravaged by injuries. Wildcats had their coach fired a few weeks before preseason practice. Two of the more resilient teams in the country."

Pick: Northwestern 23, Utah 20

College football history: Female kicker from Pekin makes history with commitment to Monmouth College football

What they say: All three of the website's experts have Utah snapping their bowl game losing streak.

Pick: Utah

What they say: All six of the national sports website's experts pick Utah to win this.

Pick: Utah

What they say: Of the 18 CFN experts picking this game, only one is picking Northwestern — although some have the Wildcats covering the nearly touchdown spread. Although, Clucko the Chicken, who picks via coin flip, is all about Northwestern.

Pick: Utah

What they say: The probability site used by Fanduel calls Utah a nearly 80 percent favorite.

Pick: Utah

What they say: "Who knows the state of the rosters in this one, but expect a close one in Sin City decided by a few key trick plays."

Pick: Utah

College football: Here are the 28 Peoria-area players on college football rosters in 2023

What they say: "Perfectly juxtaposed against the glitz of Las Vegas, don't expect a flashy game. Utah wins a rock fight."

Pick: Utah

What they say: It's a consensus: Six of the seven Athletic writers pick Utah while one picks Northwestern.

Pick: Utah

What they say: Both of the site's experts have Utah covering the touchdown spread.

Pick: Utah

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Las Vegas Bowl prediction, pick: Northwestern vs. Utah experts