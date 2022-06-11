Northwestern Wildcats Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Northwestern Wildcats Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Northwestern Wildcats Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Northwestern Schedule & Analysis

Peter Skoronski, OT Jr.

The 6-4, 294-pounder is going into his third year as a starter. A Second Team All-Big Ten blocker as a true freshman, he followed it up with First Team All-Big Ten honors last season as the main man at left tackle.

AJ Hampton, CB Sr.

5-11, 180. 44 tackles, 2 INT, 21 broken up passes, 2 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries with one for a touchdown in four seasons

Adetomiwa Adebawore, DE Sr.

6-2, 265. 95 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 15 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 5 broken up passes in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

Bryce Gallagher, LB Jr.

6-2, 223. 72 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL last season

Evan Hull, RB Jr.

5-11, 210. 198 carries, 1,286 yards (6.5 ypc), 11 TD, 28 catches, 246 yards, 2 TD.

Cameron Mitchell, CB Jr.

6-0, 195. 62 tackles, 1 INT, 9 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Coco Azema, S Jr.

5-11, 185. 81 tackles, 1 INT, 4 broken up passes, 3 forced fumbles, 3.5 TFL in three seasons

Ryan Hilinski, QB Jr.

6-3, 225. 240-412 (58%), 2,391 yards, 14 TD, 9 INT, 1 rushing TD in two years at South Carolina. 95-176 (58%), 978 yards, 3 TD, 4 INT, 1 rushing TD last year with Northwestern.

Malik Washington, WR Sr.

5-9, 192. 55 catches, 654 yards (11.9 ypc), 2 TD in three seasons.

Dom D’Antonio, OG Jr.

6-4, 290. A good recruit for the program, he grew into a job as a starter at times in 2019, and took over in 2020. Last year he started every game at right tackle.

Northwestern Wildcats Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Northwestern Schedule & Analysis



