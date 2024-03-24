Northwestern vs. UConn: Predictions, picks and odds for Sunday's March Madness game

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 22: Donovan Clingan #32 of the Connecticut Huskies reacts in the second half against the Stetson Hatters in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Barclays Center on March 22, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The UConn Huskies, the No. 1 seed, will proceed with their March Madness campaign as they face off against the No. 9 seeded Northwestern Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies' most recent encounter with a Big Ten team was in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, where they lost to Maryland in the first round.

UConn started its journey to defend its national championship title with a convincing 91-52 win against 16th-seeded Stetson. Donovan Clingan was the Huskies' top scorer, contributing 19 points, while Stephon Castle added 14 points.

In a stunning upset, Northwestern defeated Florida Atlantic 77-65 in a first-round overtime victory. Ryan Langborg was the hero of the game, scoring a career-high 27 points, while Boo Buie also played a crucial role, contributing 22 points to the Wildcats' victory over the Owls.

No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies predictions

ESPN: Huskies have a 91% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the UConn Huskies have a 91% chance to beat the Northwestern Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Fansided: UConn

Reed Wallach writes: "However, that will backfire as the Huskies adjust, the team is a deadly three-point shooting group and the Wildcats have been vulnerable from deep all season, bottom 100 in three-point percentage allowed. Further, the team is outside the top 300 in opponent free throw rate as well, so the aggressive nature of the team’s defense can backfire as the game goes on, giving the defending champs even more avenues to points. I’ll stay off the spread, but instead target the UConn team total over as my favorite way to play this matchup. "

Bleacher Nation: UConn 77, Northwestern 68

Luis Escalante writes: "UConn ranks first in college basketball with 109 points scored per 100 possessions, and 15th in college basketball defensively with 85.4 points conceded per 100 possessions. The Huskies put up 84.6 points per game in home games, compared to 76.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.2 points per contest."

No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies betting lines, odds

The UConn Huskies are favored to defeat the Northwestern Wildcats, according to the BetMGM odds.

Odds as of Saturday:

Spread: UConn (-13); Northwestern (+13)

Moneyline: UConn (-900); Northwestern (+600)

Total Over/Under: 136.5

Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2024.

No. 9 Northwestern Wildcats vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies channel, steaming information

Game day: Sunday, March 24, 2024

Game time: 7:45 p.m., ET

TV channel: truTV

Live stream: Paramount+, MAX

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

How to watch: Catch March Madness with a Fubo subscription

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Northwestern vs. UConn: Predictions, picks, odds for March Madness game