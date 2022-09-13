Northwestern vs Southern Illinois prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Northwestern vs Southern Illinois How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Northwestern (1-1), Southern Illinois (0-2)

Northwestern vs Southern Illinois Game Preview

Why Southern Illinois Will Win

Will Northwestern have the same turnover problems from the loss to Duke?

The three giveaways – including a brutal late one that killed the comeback attempt in the 31-23 loss – were a problem, the inability to run the ball was a bigger deal, and Southern Illinois has to take advantage of every possible break.

The Salukis are scoring, and they’re doing a great job of controlling the clock. Against Northwestern, time of possession and tempo are vital. However …

Why Northwestern Will Win

The Wildcats have to get bombing.

SIU’s secondary was rolled by Incarnate Word and its high-powered attack for 451 yards and six scores in a 64-29 loss, and last week SE Missouri State tacked on 332 yards and four more touchdowns in its 34-31 win.

Ryan Hilinski has been great so far with 314 passing yards against Nebraska and 435 more against Duke. He’ll take target practice this week, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Wildcats have to work on getting the running game back.

It looked great late against Nebraska, but it sputtered and stalled in last week’s loss. Hilinski and the Cats will throw well enough to get the win – it won’t be a blowout – but the offense will work on the ground-and-pound this week and next – Miami University to follow – before dealing with Penn State and Wisconsin.

Northwestern vs Southern Illinois Prediction, Line

Northwestern 38, Southern Illinois 20

Line: Northwestern -13.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Northwestern vs Southern Illinois Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

Story originally appeared on College Football News