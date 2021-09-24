Northwestern vs Ohio prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Northwestern vs Ohio How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Ryan Field, Evanston, IL

How To Watch: BTN

Record: Northwestern (1-2), Ohio (0-3)

Northwestern vs Ohio Game Preview

Why Ohio Will Win

Ohio is having a rough time.

This was supposed to be a team good enough to win the MAC – and it still could be – with many believing it would start the season with a home win over Syracuse. That didn’t happen against the Orange, the program suffered the indignity of dropping a game to an FCS team – Duquesne – and last week it got ripped apart by Louisiana.

So what’s working? The offensive line isn’t allowing a whole lot in the backfield, there aren’t a lot of mistakes, and the talent is still there for head man Tim Alban to work with.

Meanwhile, Northwestern has been awful, too.

Oh sure, it won a game against Indiana State – yippee – but the defense has been a disaster, the offense doesn’t have any pop, and …

Why Northwestern Will Win

No, Ohio has been really awful.

The line play has been abysmal on both sides. The offensive side can’t generate anything for the ground game, the defensive front can’t get into the backfield, and just nothing seems to be going right. The team has yet to catch – or create – and sort of a break.

Northwestern seemed like it was tired of being bad at football midway through last week’s loss to Duke. The offense started to play with some pace, Andrew Marty threw a few touchdown passes after stepping in, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Someone has to win this.

Both of these teams might be a lot better in a hurry, but both have to find a ground game that works – and neither one will.

Northwestern will move the ball a wee bit better and it’ll get some semblance of a pass rush against the struggling Ohio front. This won’t be the week the Bobcats figure it all out.

Northwestern vs Ohio Prediction, Line

Northwestern 26, Ohio 10

Line: Northwestern -14.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

