Northwestern unveils temporary stadium that Wisconsin football will visit in 2024

The Northwestern football team released a conceptual image of their temporary home for the 2024 and 2025 seasons on Thursday. Ryan Field, home of the Wildcats since 1926, is currently being demolished and rebuilt.

Wisconsin will face the Wildcats on the road on October 19 this season for their seventh contest of the season, playing at the temporary facility.

There was some belief that Northwestern could play some if not all of their home games at another venue, but nothing is currently set in stone. The official capacity of the lakeside football stadium has yet to be released, but it appears to be significantly smaller than average.

The Badgers will look to take advantage of the matchup with the Wildcats before a three-game stretch of Penn State (home), Iowa (road) and Oregon (home) over the next three weeks.

Northwestern is sending a conceptual image of its temporary lakeside football stadium, which will host games in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, to season-ticket holders today. The image shows general concepts behind the facility, which is being designed and built by InProduction. pic.twitter.com/sksiXElvds — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire