Northwestern unveils Ireland-themed helmet for season opener in Dublin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What’s an international season opener without a surprise reveal?

Northwestern unveiled special edition helmets for its Week 0 matchup against Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. The helmets are completely purple but have an Irish flag decorating the inside of the “N” logo on the sides, representing the host country.

The Wildcats also revealed the uniforms they will be debuting for Saturday's Big Ten clash in Dublin.

According to Hail To Purple, this is the first purple-on-purple-on purple uniform the ‘Cats have worn in 16 years. The last time they rocked the all-purple look was in 2006, after first debuting the look in 1980 when they were known as the “Northwestern Purple.”

Here is the first HTP uni tracker update for the season.

Note that this is the first all-purple uni that @NUFBFamily has worn in 16 years! pic.twitter.com/VXIne5KAlm — Hail To Purple (@hailtopurple) August 25, 2022

Northwestern-Nebraska will kick off at 11:30 a.m. CT on Saturday.