Northwestern University hires Ben Greenspan as new head baseball coach

Just over a month after firing one-year head coach Jim Foster amid allegations of racist and sexist incidents under his watch, Northwestern University has introduced Ben Greenspan as the new head coach of the school's baseball program.

Welcome to the team, @bengreenspan22!



Ben Greenspan named Head Baseball Coach. pic.twitter.com/IDRJE3t34f — Northwestern Baseball (@NUCatsBaseball) August 18, 2023

Greenspan has been a coach in the college circuit for nearly 15 years, beginning his coaching career with six seasons at Indiana University starting in 2009.

His tenure at IU was followed by seven seasons as an assistant coach at Arizona State University from 2015 to 2021.

Greenspan was then assistant coach for California Polytechnic State University in 2022 before serving as the associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for the University of Michigan in 2023.

"I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next Head Baseball Coach at Northwestern. My personal and professional beliefs align with the mission and values of Northwestern University, where academically oriented student-athletes strive for excellence on the field and in the classroom. My playing and coaching experience in the Big Ten has provided me with a knowledge of the fierce competition and excellence of the Conference. This is a challenge that I welcome," Greenspan said in a statement.