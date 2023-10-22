Northwestern traveled to Seneca for a Region 2 football game
The Seneca Bobcats hosted the Northwestern Wildcats in Region 2 football game at Bob Diffenbacher Field.
The Seneca Bobcats hosted the Northwestern Wildcats in Region 2 football game at Bob Diffenbacher Field.
Both USC and Clemson lost on Saturday night and are assuredly out of the playoff mix.
We have another full slate of intriguing games on Saturday.
The Trojans' College Football Playoff hopes are pretty much toast.
Texas was able to escape Houston with a 31-24 win to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive.
“Everybody on their side is going to say it wasn't,” Marcus Semien said afterward. “Everybody on this side is going to say it was.”
The Volunteers had a 20-7 halftime lead.
The Phillies got back to their winning ways in NLCS Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead with dominant pitching and timely slugging.
Tyrod Taylor is the anticipated starter, and the Giants elevated QB Tommy DeVito and from the practice squad.
The 49ers are reportedly not considering IR after a CT scan revealed that Deebo Samuel had a hairline fracture in his shoulder.
UCF scored a TD with 1:16 to go.
Here's how to watch the Penn State vs. Ohio State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 8 college football schedule.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
Wembanyama finished with 19 points, four rebounds and five blocks.
Andonovski is reportedly set to take the reins of the Current, which hasn't had a permanent manager since April 19.
Duke was voted No. 2 in this year's preseason AP Poll.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some very important findings that could help you to victory in Week 7.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 7.
Big-money QB Derek Carr looks ineffective. Depth is gone. And New Orleans is projected to be $72 million over the 2024 salary cap. Get used to the Saints as they've looked this season.
In terms of NCAA rules, what actually matters here?