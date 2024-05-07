Northwestern transfer QB Brendan Sullivan visiting Iowa on Tuesday

The Iowa Hawkeyes are welcoming in an important visitor on Tuesday.

Tyler Tachman of the Des Moines Register reported that former Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan is visiting Iowa City and the Hawkeyes on Tuesday. It’s a pairing that could make sense for both parties.

If Iowa can sell Sullivan on joining the Hawkeyes, Sullivan would add a proven signal-caller to the equation and some much-needed depth.

The 6-foot-3, 225 pound quarterback has appeared in 13 games over his career and started eight with Northwestern the past two seasons.

Northwestern had a 2-2 record with Sullivan as its starting quarterback last season, including his career-best performance against Maryland on Oct. 28 where he completed 16-of-23 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns. Sullivan also added 56 yards on the ground in the 33-27 win over the Terps.

In his career, Sullivan has completed 68.7% of his passes for 1,303 passing yards with 10 touchdowns against five interceptions. Sullivan has also rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns.

This pairing seemed to make too much sense. CBS Sports’ Tom Fornelli was also connecting the potential dots between Iowa and Sullivan recently.

After transfer portal departures from Spencer Petras, Joe Labas and Deacon Hill, Iowa is down to just two scholarship quarterbacks on campus currently, Cade McNamara and Marco Lainez.

McNamara was a prized portal pickup from Michigan for the Hawkeyes following the 2022 season and he started each of Iowa’s first five contests last season before suffering a torn ACL early in the Hawkeyes’ 26-16 win over Michigan State.

McNamara ended his inaugural Iowa season with 505 passing yards, four passing touchdowns against three interceptions and a 51.1% completion rate.

It marked back-to-back years that ended with season-ending knee injuries for McNamara. Before that, the 6-foot-1, 205 pound quarterback had been hampered by a lingering non-contact injury from Iowa’s 2023 open practice in August.

At Iowa’s recent open spring practice, McNamara was visibly slowed as his latest rehabilitation effort continues.

Meanwhile, Lainez has made just one career appearance for the Hawkeyes. That came late in Iowa’s 35-0 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl loss versus Tennessee this past January.

Lainez completed 2-of-7 passes for four yards. He also carried six times for 51 yards.

