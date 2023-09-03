Northwestern State player taken off on stretcher in third quarter vs. Louisiana football

During a play early in the third quarter at Cajun Field against Louisiana football, Northwestern State cornerback Perry Taylor was injured near the visitor sideline.

Shortly after the play, coaches called for the medical cart to come to his aid as medical professionals worked for several minutes to stabilize him on a stretcher on the turf.

Taylor, a sophomore from Dallas, was tied up with Cajuns offensive lineman Jax Harrington who was blocking him. The two tussled for position on a run play from the Ragin' Cajuns and their momentum carried them together to the ground. Taylor landed awkwardly.

After he landed, he initially moved to his knees but he never returned to his feet as the media staff at Cajun Field made their way to him.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Northwestern State player taken off on stretcher v. Louisiana football