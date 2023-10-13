Northwestern State football player Ronnie Caldwell shot dead at Louisiana apartment

Police in Louisiana are investigating the fatal shooting of Northwestern State University football player Ronald “Ronnie” Caldwell.

Natchitoches police responded to a reported shooting Thursday morning around 1 a.m. at an apartment complex near the school’s campus. Upon arrival, they found Caldwell, 21, suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

They attempted to provide first aid to him at the scene but he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead by the Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office.

Police said they are currently investigating several persons of interest, but no arrests have been made, according to USA Today.

Caldwell — an Austin, Texas native — was a junior at the school and played safety on the team. He’d made 10 starts last season after transferring from Tyler Junior College.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that its upcoming game against Nicholls State had been canceled.

“The Northwestern State family has suffered a tremendous loss,” head football coach Brad Laird said in a statement. “Ronnie Caldwell was a young man who had a bright future ahead of him on or off the football field. He was our voice in the locker room. When Ronnie spoke, others listened. The respect our football team had for Ronnie was evident.”

“Our hearts are broken and ache for Ronnie’s family and friends,” Laird continued. “His loss will be felt here at Northwestern State, in Natchitoches and in his home. We will treasure the time we spent with Ronnie and the memories we made, and we will hold him and his family in our hearts as we attempt to move forward in the days and weeks ahead.”

The school has not announced whether it will play its remaining schedule. In Nov. 2022, the University of Virginia canceled the remainder of its season after three teammates were killed by a former player.