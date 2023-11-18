Northwestern starts fast and Rhode Island basketball never catches up; here's what happened

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Saturday’s step up in class proved to be too much, too soon for the University of Rhode Island's men's basketball team.

Northwestern landed a haymaker off the opening tip and never trailed. The Wildcats were pushed late in the first half, but the Rams were ultimately unable to find their comfort zone at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off.

URI fell into an early 20-point hole that negated a clear home-court advantage at Mohegan Sun. The Rams fought from behind the rest of the way before succumbing, 72-61, to their Big Ten foes.

Jaden House goes strong to the hoop against Northwestern defender Ty Berry on Saturday at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Brooks Barnhizer led Northwestern with 18 points and played a key role in hurting URI on the offensive glass. The Wildcats converted 18 boards at that end into a 17-8 advantage off second chances. Ty Berry’s 3-pointer with 3:50 left off a Barnhizer rebound served as the dagger, pushing Northwestern’s lead back to double digits for good.

“We have to become more physically tough on the glass,” URI coach Archie Miller said. “It really stood out in today’s game.”

The Rams limited the Wildcats to just 44.2% from inside the arc, but their first-shot defense wasn’t enough. Northwestern crashed the glass and prevented URI from launching a deciding run. What was just a seven-point deficit at the break swelled early in the second half thanks to a 10-2 burst, and the Wildcats had command from there.

“We were never really able to string together good offense and good defense,” Miller said. “It was either making shots and scoring with them or being unable to get the rebound under control when we got a stop.”

RI Rams couldn’t have started worse

Tyson Brown’s putback was their lone field goal through the opening 12:21, and they fell into a 22-2 hole. Berry’s back-to-back 3-pointers from each wing had Northwestern flying toward what looked like a blowout victory.

Things turned from there. URI connected on its next six shots and cut the deficit to single digits. Cam Estevez drilled a 3-pointer from out high that forced a Wildcats timeout and Zek Montgomery’s dunk on the break cut the gap to single digits. Northwestern settled for a 33-26 lead into the locker room and lost whatever chance it might have had to limit some minutes for its eight-man rotation.

“We fought back,” Miller said. “To be down seven at halftime I thought was a good sign for our group. Second half we just didn’t have the ability to rebound and get consistent stops.”

The Rams (3-1) came within striking distance of tying this one late in the first half, mounting a 15-2 run. Montgomery’s pair of free throws with 1:50 left made it a 28-24 game, but the Wildcats (4-0) restored a three-possession gap before the break. Blake Preston’s layup and Barnhizer’s pair of free throws both came off second chances.

“It felt like a big game,” Miller said. “Northwestern, you could tell, was really ready to play. I thought early on we weren’t ready to handle that type of team.”

Rhode Island's Luis Kortright pushes the ball up the court past Northwestern's Justin Mullins on Saturday at Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

Zek Montgomery shining light

Montgomery led URI with 18 points and didn’t commit a turnover in 33 minutes. He played deep into the NIT with Bradley last season, and that experience showed here. Montgomery was 5-for-10 from the floor, knocked down both of his 3-point attempts and missed just one of his seven free throws.

“I lean on it a lot just knowing I’ve been in this situation before,” Montgomery said. “I’ve just got to get my team ready and prepared and show them what it’s like to play out there in this type of environment.”

Estevez also flashed with 15 points, the second time in four games the freshman has reached double figures. He went 5-for-9 from the field and played 30 minutes off the bench as part of a smaller unit. Estevez was a key recruit for URI in Miller’s first full class and has shown promise early.

“Cam does a really good job,” Miller said. “He can really shoot the ball. He’s got good size. But I also think he’s one of our very best guys at putting the ball on the ground. He can pass, and he’s not afraid.”

Northwestern made a concerted effort to limit Jaden House, and the reigning Atlantic 10 Player of the Week finished with just six points on 2-for-13 shooting. House found his usual driving lanes to the basket clogged by helping defenders. He was 0-for-4 from 3-point range and made just two trips to the foul line.

“You’re not just going to be able to put your head down and get in there,” Miller said. “But I think we’ve got to give him more opportunities to get to the basket on certain actions.

“He didn’t have his best day. He’s a better player than he played here tonight.”

Mississippi St. beats Washington St. in other semifinal

Mississippi State booked the first spot in the title game with a 76-64 victory over Washington State. The Bulldogs enjoyed a 21-9 advantage at the foul line to help make the difference. They’re off to a 4-0 start after reaching the NCAA Tournament under Chris Jans in his 2022-23 debut.

Myles Rice led all scorers for the Cougars with 21 points and Joseph Yesufu chipped in 15 with five assists. Rice redshirted last season while winning his bout Hodgkin’s lymphoma and is currently cancer-free. Yesufu started his career at Drake and played the last two seasons with Kansas, claiming a national title with the Jayhawks in 2021-22.

The Rams are scheduled to tip with Washington State at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Mississippi State and Northwestern will meet in the 1 p.m. opener on ESPN2.

RHODE ISLAND (61): Brown 2-4 1-2 5, Fuchs 0-2 0-1 0, House 2-13 2-4 6, Kortright 3-8 4-6 11, Montgomery 5-10 6-7 18, Estevez 5-9 2-2 15, Foumena 1-1 0-0 3, Wright 0-1 0-0 0, Weston 0-0 0-0 0, Dubsky 1-1 0-0 3; totals 19-49 15-22 61. NORTHWESTERN (72): Nicholson 2-2 0-0 4, Barnhizer 5-15 6-8 18, Berry 5-9 0-0 13, Buie 6-15 2-2 16, Langborg 3-7 2-2 9, Clayton 1-3 0-0 2, Preston 3-6 0-1 6, Martinelli 2-5 0-0 4, Hunger 0-0 0-0 0; totals 27-62 10-13 72.

Halftime — Northwestern 33-26. 3-point goals — Rhode Island 8-19 (Estevez 3-7, Montgomery 2-2, Dubsky 1-1, Foumena 1-1, Kortright 1-3, Wright 0-1, House 0-4), Northwestern 8-19 (Berry 3-6, Barnhizer 2-3, Buie 2-6, Langborg 1-3, Clayton 0-1). Rebounds — Rhode Island 27 (House 7), Northwestern 37 (Barnhizer, Preston 9). Assists — Rhode Island 6 (Montgomery 2), Northwestern 17 (Preston 5). Total fouls — Rhode Island 15, Northwestern 21. Records — Rhode Island 3-1, Northwestern 4-0.

