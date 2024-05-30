Northwestern sends concept renderings of temporary football field to season ticket holders

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University’s athletics department sent out conceptual renderings of what their temporary, lakeside football field will look like to season ticket holders Thursday afternoon.

Later confirmed in a statement from a Northwestern spokesperson, here is the rendering sent to season ticket holders:

In a follow up email to season ticket holders, Northwestern’s athletics department also offered an exclusive preview of what each of the four future seating structures will offer to fans who attend Wildcat home games.

A conceptual rendering of the semi-private suites in the south structure. (Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics)

A conceptual rendering of club seating in the south structure. (Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics)

A conceptual rendering of field loge seating at the front of the south structure. (Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics)

A conceptual rendering of south anchor seats in the south structure. (Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics)

A conceptual rendering of ledge seating along the west sideline structure. (Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics)

A conceptual rendering of the overall seating structure along the west sideline. (Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics)

A conceptual rendering of the grand stand to be built behind the north end zone. (Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics)

A conceptual rendering of the bleacher seats to be located along the east sideline. (Courtesy: Northwestern Athletics)

According to the preview, the temporary lakeside facilities will feature semi-private suites, club seating, field loge tables, anchor seats behind the south end zone, ledge seating with bleachers along the west sideline (home side), a grandstand behind the north end zone, and bleacher seating along the east sideline (away side).

South Structure

NU officials said the structure behind the south end zone will feature semi-private suites and club seating that come with all-inclusive food and beverage options, with suites located on the first and second levels of the south structure, while there will also be field loge tables close to the action, and anchor seating for a more affordable price point.

Each suite will have a capacity of 11-14 people and are said to be located within close proximity to all premium amenities at the venue.

According to NU officials, club seating will also feature cushioned chairback seats shielded from the elements, where club seat holders will be steps away from food and beverage options in the club area, while restrooms will be located just south of the structure.

For fans looking for a handful of premium seats close to the field of play, field loge seating is said to be available with swivel chairs and a semi-circular table for groups of up to four people. These seats will be in limited availability, as the preview said only 20 field loge tables will be available per game.

Below the semi-private suites and club seating will be what the preview called south anchor seats. These will be chairback options located in the grandstand of the south structure and will be steps away from concessions and restrooms located south of those seats.

West Sideline (Home)

According to the preview, west sideline amenities will include ledge and bleacher seating facing the coastline of Lake Michigan.

Ledge seating will line the top of the west sideline seating structure, with one row of chairback seats and another row of barstools and drink rails facing both west toward the lakeside field and Lake Michigan, with another row of drink rails and barstools facing east, away from the field.

Below ledge seating on the west sideline will be seven sections of bleacher seating that stretches from end zone to end zone. Fans will have the option of entering the bleacher seating from several areas, with the north parking garage, restrooms and concessions in close proximity.

North Grand Stands

The grand stands behind the north end zone will be the largest structure of bleacher seats at Northwestern’s temporary football facilities along the lakefront.

According to the preview, the north grand stands seats will provide convenient access to the north campus parking garage and dedicated concession and restroom options.

East Sideline (Away)

The east sideline will feature three banks of bleachers stretching from end zone to end zone, with Lake Michigan just feet behind the seats to be constructed.

At the end of the preview, Northwestern’s athletic department included a sectioned map of seating and ticket prices:

