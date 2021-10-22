The Morning Drip (10/22): What we wanna see from Michigan football vs. Northwestern

TheWolverine.com

The Michigan football running backs room is arguably as loaded as it’s been in a few decades, led by redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins and freshman Blake Corum. The Wolverines’ No. 3 back, Donovan Edwards, might be playing much more somewhere else, but he’s biding his time and waiting for his opportunity. While U-M’s 1-2 punch of Haskins and Corum is outstanding, Edwards also has a special skillset that can be put to use in a number of ways.