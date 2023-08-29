As Northwestern prepares for Rutgers, players off-limits to media this week
Lately, Northwestern football practices have been closed to the media, and no players will be made available before the game this weekend.
Fitzgerald was fired after numerous allegations of hazing within Northwestern football.
For the last preseason edition of "Ekeler's Edge" we are happy to reveal the Ekeler Invitational Fantasy Football League. Matt Harmon, Austin Ekeler and many of the biggest names in the fantasy football landscape will compete in a 14-team league for ultimate bragging rights in the industry.
The program once came undone due to booster money. Nearly forty years later, can it come back because of it?
Altuve's cycle is the ninth in Houston Astros history.
Acuña appeared to come away from the incident unscathed in an otherwise outstanding night for the MVP candidate.
The match saw both players protest with the chair umpire as Gauff and Laura Siegemund took issue with the pace of each other's play.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Scherzer told reporters that "I definitely can point my finger to myself" for his part in New York's struggles this season.
"They're so used to going straight to their phones instead of having some fun with some guys in the locker room. It's different. It's kind of sad," Kelly Stafford said.
Dalton Del Don reveals his top takeaways from a recent 12-team PPR mock draft, including how injuries and holdouts are affecting picks.
Can Georgia win another national championship, or will another team emerge to stop the Bulldogs' three-peat?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don highlights eight underrated running backs who could go off in 2023.
Behold: every fantasy relevant player from every NFL team, all in one place!
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he wishes he could draft on all of his 2023 teams.
Rose Zhang and the United States team will take on Europe in the Solheim Cup next month in Spain.
Luis Rubiales' mother has locked herself inside a church in his hometown and declared that she's going on a hunger strike until her son is vindicated.
It's 'Cram Week' on the pod as we get you ready for all your drafts this week and over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Scott Pianowski joins Matt Harmon to put a bow on the preseason and determine which guys they've changed their mind on since the start of the month.
The program informed its athletes of the decision on Sunday morning, according to ESPN. It was reportedly "devastating" for the team, 20 of whom are seniors.
After a thrilling game and a funny announcer jinx, California has its first LLWS championship title since 2011.