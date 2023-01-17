Northwestern postpones men's basketball game at Iowa due to COVID-19 outbreak

For the first time in a long time, a sports game won't be played because of COVID-19.

Northwestern announced Tuesday it will postpone its Wednesday men's basketball match at Iowa because of an outbreak on the team. The Wildcats only have six available players, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. The two sides will reportedly work to reschedule the Big Ten match, according to a statement.

Both sides as well behind Purdue in the conference stands, but a win from either team would significantly alter the Big Ten standings. Northwestern (12-5) lost its past two games, while Iowa (12-6) is on a four-game winning streak.

COVID-19 cancellations and postponements haven't played a role in college sports since 2021 when multiple schools endured outbreaks. Schools like UCLA, Ohio State and Duke canceled multiple games early in the 2021-22 season because of the Omicron variant of the virus.