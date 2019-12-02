Northwestern parts ways with OC/QBs coach McCall Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald picks up the Land of Lincoln trophy after an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. Northwestern won 29-10. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) -- Northwestern has parted ways with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mick McCall after a miserable season.

Coach Pat Fitzgerald noted that McCall helped the Wildcats through nine postseason appearances and four bowl wins in 12 seasons, a tenure that included six all-Big Ten quarterbacks, including three who went to the NFL.

Fitzgerald announced the move a day after Northwestern (3-9, 1-8 Big Ten) picked up its first conference win with a win at Illinois in the season finale.

McCall previously spent five seasons at Bowling Green after stops at Wyoming, Oregon State and Idaho State.