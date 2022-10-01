Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski is living up to the hype

Luke Easterling
·1 min read

Heading into the 2022 college football season, Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski seemed to be the consensus top offensive tackle prospect in the 2023 NFL draft class.

A few weeks into the year, Skoronski is living up to the high expecations.

Pro Football Focus has graded Skoronski extremely high as both a pass protector and a run blocker, as he’s the only player with a grade above 85 in both categories.

If he keeps playing at this level throughout the season, it won’t be surprising to see Skoronski getting top-five consideration when next year’s draft rolls around.

List

2023 NFL mock draft: 1st-round projections heading into the regular season

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

Recommended Stories