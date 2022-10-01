Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski is living up to the hype

Peter Skoronski has been ELITE this season🚀 💪 91.5 overall grade

💪 92.3 pass block grade

💪 87.7 run block grade Only OT with 85+ pass AND run block grades pic.twitter.com/7ezyjpNatF — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 30, 2022

Heading into the 2022 college football season, Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski seemed to be the consensus top offensive tackle prospect in the 2023 NFL draft class.

A few weeks into the year, Skoronski is living up to the high expecations.

Pro Football Focus has graded Skoronski extremely high as both a pass protector and a run blocker, as he’s the only player with a grade above 85 in both categories.

If he keeps playing at this level throughout the season, it won’t be surprising to see Skoronski getting top-five consideration when next year’s draft rolls around.

