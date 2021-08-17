Northwestern names starting QB for week one against Michigan State

Michigan State and Northwestern will be facing off in a Big Ten matchup to open the 2021 season in Evanston, Illinois, on Friday September 3rd. A huge game for both teams to get off on the right foot in the 2021 season.

Much like MSU, Northwestern had a big quarterback battle going on during their fall camp. Clemson transfer and former 5-star quarterback Hunter Johnson was battling it out with South Carolina transfer Ryan Hilinski and senior Andrew Marty.

Per the Northwestern Twitter page, Hunter Johnson has been named the starting quarterback for the Wildcats week one date with the Spartans.

In one season with Clemson, Johnson threw for 234 yards on 21-for-27 passing. In his Northwestern career, he is 50-of-108 for 432 yards.

