Northwestern, Midland earn top seeds in GPAC softball tournament

Apr. 28—SIOUX CITY, Iowa. — Northwestern (Iowa) and Midland secured hosting privileges for the Great Plains Athletic Conference softball tournament, which is set to start Wednesday, May 1.

As the regular season champion, Northwestern (43-5, 19-3 GPAC) is the No. 1 seed and hosts a four-team bracket that includes No. 4 Concordia (23-23, 13-9 GPAC), No. 5 Morningside (24-19, 13-9) and No. 8 Mount Marty (20-22, 11-11 GPAC). No. 2 Midland (39-8, 18-4 GPAC) hosts its own four-team bracket against No. 3 Dordt (26-23, 13-9 GPAC), No. 6 Jamestown (29-14, 13-19) and No. 7 Doane (18-22, 11-11 GPAC).

Both brackets are double elimination, with the winner of each advancing to a best-of-three championship series on Saturday, May 4, hosted by the highest remaining seed.

Northwestern already secured the GPAC's first berth in the NAIA national tournament, and the conference tournament champion will receive the second berth. If the Red Raiders also win the conference tournament, the runner-up will receive the second NAIA berth from the GPAC.

Dakota Wesleyan (18-28, 5-16 GPAC), which finished 10th of 12 teams in the GPAC, was one of four programs not to qualify for the GPAC postseason. Briar Cliff (20-23, 8-14 GPAC), Hastings (16-28, 4-18 GPAC) and College of Saint Mary (11-31, 3-18) were the remaining contingent to be eliminated following the regular season.