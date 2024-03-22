Northwestern holds FAU to lowest first-half score of season in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Florida Atlantic has been held to just 26 first-half points three times this season. In the Owls' first 20 minutes of action in March Madness, they managed just 20 points against No. 9 Northwestern - but fortunate to be leading 20-19 at the break.

The 20 first-half points were the lowest of the season, but there were more woes for the Owls at Barclays Center.

Turnovers lead to worst first-half effort of the year for FAU basketball

FAU's turnovers are the biggest catalyst for the early struggles. They had more giveaways (12) than made field goals (7) in the first half, but still held the lead thanks to a Johnell Davis' jumper at the buzzer.

"There are a lot of adjectives running through my head to describe that," said head coach Dusty May. " We've got to take care of the ball, we've got to give the ball more space. It's not moving, it's sticking a little bit. Their switching has bogged us down a little bit."

March Madness updates: The latest from FAU basketball vs Northwestern

While the Owls are struggling on offense, they returned the favor on defense and held the Wildcats to their lowest first half of the season.

The Wildcats entered the locker room shooting 21 percent from the field (7-of-33) and 2-of-12 from behind the arc with six turnovers. FAU went 7-of-21 (33 percent) from the floor and 1-of-9 from deep with 12 turnovers.

March 22, 2024, Brooklyn, NY, USA; Florida Atlantic Owls guard Johnell Davis (1) loses the ball to Northwestern Wildcats guard Ryan Langborg (5) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The rebound battle is knotted up at 20-20. Davis leads all scorers with 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting with three rebounds, three turnovers, and two steals.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: FAU basketball scores 20 vs Northwestern in March Madness first half