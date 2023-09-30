Northwestern hazing scandal, explained: Why Pat Fitzgerald was fired, replaced by David Braun

After 17 years with Pat Fitzgerald on the sidelines, Northwestern football is being led by an interim head coach: former North Dakota State defensive coordinator David Braun.

Braun takes the reins after a summer of conflict and uncertainty following a Northwestern hazing investigation that determined hazing had taken place in the program. After initially electing to suspend Fitzgerald for two weeks in the offseason, Northwestern president Michael Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg reversed course and fired Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was an icon at Northwestern. He was a two-time All-American player for the Wildcats from 1993-96, including on their Rose Bowl team in 1996. Fitzgerald became head coach at Northwestern in 2006 after the death of coach Randy Walker. He signed a long-term contract extension after the 2020 season that was expected to keep him at Northwestern until he retired.

REQUIRED READING: Northwestern AD Derrick Gragg lauds football team's 'resilience' in wake of hazing scandal

So what happened? With Penn State set to host Northwestern on Saturday, here's everything you need to know about the hazing allegations:

Why was Pat Fitzgerald fired?

Initially, on July 7, 2023, Northwestern released a statement saying that the investigation concluded hazing had occurred in the program, but that they could not identify any specific players or coaches who participated. The report, which was not released in full to the public, did not find any evidence that Fitzgerald knew of the hazing but said in the statement "there had been significant opportunities to discover and report the hazing conduct."

The following day, a former Northwestern football player came forward and told the Daily Northwestern, the university's student newspaper, that he had reported hazing to the university in November 2022. On July 10, Schill released a statement saying he was firing Fitzgerald.

“As much as Fitzgerald has meant to our institution and to our student-athletes, we have an obligation – in fact a responsibility – to live by our values,” Schill said in a statement following Fitzgerald’s firing. “Even when it means making difficult and painful decisions such as this one. We must move forward.”

REQUIRED READING: Former Northwestern athletes send letter defending school's athletic culture

Who is David Braun, Northwestern's interim coach?

Braun was hired as defensive coordinator at Northwestern in January to replace Jim O'Neil, who was let go after the 2022 season. Braun had spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State but had never been an FBS coach.

After Fitzgerald was fired, Braun was named interim head coach. Braun was the shortest tenured coach on staff.

In his first four games, Braun has led Northwestern to a 2-2 record, including a dramatic, come-from-behind win over Minnesota in overtime on Sept. 23. The Wildcats went 1-11 in 2022.

REQUIRED READING: Bryant throws TD to Mangieri in OT as Northwestern beats Minnesota 37-34

Northwestern hazing scandal details

Since the initial investigation the university conducted into the hazing allegations was never released to the public, multiple former players told the Daily that the hazing primarily centered on “running,” a practice that punished players, primarily freshman, for mistakes during games and in practice. Another player corroborated his accounts to the Daily.

The player told The Daily that "running" consisted of a group of 8 to 10 upperclassmen dressed in various “Purge-like” masks “dry-humping” the victim in the locker room with the lights off.

REQUIRED READING: Former NU football player details hazing allegations after coach suspension

Other incidents of hazing reported by the players included the "carwash," in which players would strip naked near the entrance to the shower and spin around as players tried to enter the shower, forcing them to "basically (rub) up against a bare-naked man." Upon entering the shower, they were sprayed with a hose. Other alleged punishments include naked pull-ups, "bear crawls," "slingshots," and "Gatorade shake challenges." Both players claimed they saw a freshman quarterback told to take a snap from a center while both players were naked, despite the freshman expressing discomfort.

The players alleged that Fitzgerald often performed the gesture that was seen as the indicator for "running," leading some players to believe he had knowledge of the hazing.

REQUIRED READING: Former NU players describe racist environment in football program

“Everyone would just be looking at each other and be like ‘bro, Fitz knows about this,’ because you wouldn’t take that action otherwise,” the player told the Daily. “Everyone joins in, because he’s the head coach.”

Later that evening, a statement from "the ENTIRE Northwestern football team" was released, pushing back against the accounts in the Daily. The statement claimed Fitzgerald had no knowledge of the allegations and that the allegations were "exaggerated."

Additional players came forward to share experiences with racism in the program with the Daily.

Northwestern is facing multiple lawsuits from players and a legal challenge from Fitzgerald, who they aim to fire for cause.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Northwestern hazing scandal, explained: Why Pat Fitzgerald was fired