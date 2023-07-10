Northwestern Hazing Scandal Could Elicit Lawsuits, Fitzgerald’s Ouster

A hazing scandal permeating Northwestern football involving coerced sexual acts poses far-reaching legal consequences for the university, team, coaches and players.

On Saturday, the Daily Northwestern reported that a former player informed the school in November 2022 that, as a freshman, he was victimized by a hazing ritual known as “running.” It involves as many as 10 upperclassmen dressed in masks made popular by the horror film Purge “dry-humping” a victimized player in front of his teammates while in a dark locker room.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More from Sportico.com

The abuse is considered punishment for making mistakes in practice; the abusing players clap their hands while around the victim to signal he’s been targeted. Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald has been accused of similarly clapping his hands when a player errs on the field, which players reportedly considered a signal to continue the hazing.

Northwestern hired a prominent law firm, ArentFox Schiff, to investigate the allegations. Maggie Hickey, a former federal prosecutor with substantial expertise in conducting sexual abuse and harassment investigations, led the inquest. Hickey says she conducted more than 50 interviews with current and former players, coaches and other persons connected to the team, and reviewed thousands of emails and other documents.

Advertisement

The university has released a two-page executive summary of an investigative report the university has not made public. According to the summary, Hickey found the evidence “largely supported” the accuser’s claims and that “participation in” and “knowledge about” the abuse “was widespread across football players.” Hickey did not find “sufficient evidence” to believe that Fitzgerald and other coaches knew about “specific misconduct” as part of the hazing ritual. However, she concluded the coaches had “significant opportunities” to find out about the abuse and act.

In a statement, Fitzgerald stressed he was “not aware of the alleged incidents” though said he was “very disappointed” to learn about them.

Northwestern president Michael Schill suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks, without pay, starting on Friday, July 7. But late Saturday Schill issued a statement acknowledging he “may have erred in weighing the appropriate sanction for Coach Fitzgerald.”

Schill wrote he focused too much on the report finding no “direct evidence” of Fitzgerald knowing about the hazing, and not enough “on what [Fitzgerald] should have known.” Schill said Fitzgerald “failed” to uphold the university’s commitment to students that they “can thrive” while at the school.

Advertisement

As of this writing, Schill has not extended Fitzgerald’s suspension or taken the more severe step of firing him for cause. Fitzgerald, an All-American linebacker at Northwestern in the 1990s, has coached at the school since 2006 and reportedly earns a salary of $5.75 million annually on a contract that runs through 2030.

From a legal standpoint, there’s a lot to unpack.

For starters, the university’s depiction of what occurred is not impartial or necessarily accurate. As with any investigation by a private group, including a law firm, there are important limitations that can impact the completeness and reliability of the findings.

RELATED: Sportico‘s college athletic departments financial database tracks the official balance sheets of public Football Bowl Subdivision university athletic departments

Advertisement

ArentFox was retained (and paid) by Northwestern, with whom the firm has an attorney-client relationship. Unlike a government entity, the firm has no subpoena power. It could not compel witnesses to speak or share emails, texts and other records. Those who cooperated were not under oath, meaning they spoke without the risk of a perjury charge for knowingly lying. Some might have only participated with their own counsel present, and some might tell a different story if under oath or facing the prospect of criminal charges.

These limitations do not undermine the investigation, which was led by an accomplished expert, but they serve as caution flags before drawing any definitive conclusions—particularly since the report itself has not been made public for what the school describes as privacy concerns. The report would serve as key evidence in a prosecution or lawsuit, and it might be questioned.

To that point, a statement attributed to the “entire” football team Saturday night firmly denies the “validity” of the accusations.

“The recent allegations brought forth are exaggerated and twisted,” the players contend. “These fabrications have been made with the intention of harming our program and tarnish the reputation of our dedicated players and coaching staff.”

Advertisement

The players also forcefully defended Fitzgerald, who they wrote “has consistently prioritized the well-being and development of his players, and we stand behind him in his unwavering commitment to our team.”

As university president, Schill, an attorney by trade and former dean of the University of Chicago and UCLA law schools, knows the scope of legal risks for Northwestern and those who were involved is extensive and the fallout has only begun.

Most significantly, the alleged perpetrators could be charged with sexual abuse, hazing or other crimes under Illinois law or Wisconsin law, given that the team trains for a week each year in Kenosha, Wisc. The interstate quality of the team’s practice arrangement could even create the possibility of a federal charge if, for example, the plan to abuse a player and the carrying out of that abuse occurred in two states.

It’s unclear when the alleged incident occurred or how old the accuser (a freshman) was at the time, but Illinois’ statute of limitations would likely not bar a prosecution because the state has lifted any time limits for sex crimes against persons under 18. Other victims might come forward, too, and law enforcement could investigate.

Advertisement

The players, coaches and schools could also face lawsuits brought by accusers. Claims could include battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. A university has a duty to protect its students and meaningfully enforce its own rules, including policies to protect students from sexual abuse, hazing and related transgressions.

To the extent the players who allegedly partook in the hazing are still students at Northwestern, they could be found to have violated the school’s code of conduct and face university suspension or expulsion—moves that they could attempt to challenge in court.

If the school fires Fitzgerald for cause, which would likely relieve the school of paying out the remainder of his contract, he could turn around and sue the school for breach of contract. Fitzgerald might insist both the report and his players say he didn’t know about the abuse.

The U.S. Department of Education and the Justice Department, along with their counterparts at the state level, could also get involved. Northwestern has an obligation to enforce Title IX and Clery Act requirements related to sexual abuse and reporting.

Advertisement

Then there’s the NCAA and Big 10. They could launch their own probes and potentially punish the school and its coaches. NCAA Division I Bylaw 11.1.1.1 states that a head coach is presumed responsible for all staff members who report to the head coach, meaning even if Fitzgerald didn’t “know,” he could be held responsible under NCAA rules if his staff knew.

In a tweet, Tom Mars, the former director of the Arkansas State Police and an attorney to prominent sports figures, suggested the NCAA should act.

“Can’t help but wonder if the NCAA will enter the picture,” Mars wrote. “What’s alleged here seems far more serious than a head coach buying a hamburger for a prospect or an NIL deal.”

Click here to read the full article.