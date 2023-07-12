Northwestern Hazing Fallout: Fitz Fired, Could Rees Be Hired?

If I was given 100 guesses as to what college football program would face a major scandal just a few weeks before Fall camp opened up, Northwestern wouldn’t be on the list. But here we are. College Football strikes again. You never know what you’ll get or when and from whom.

Regardless of whether you believe all allegations made against the program recently or you think they are exaggerated, one thing everyone can agree on is that this is a PR nightmare for Northwestern. They are already facing battles with Evanston over their $800 million renovation plan and its effects on the city, a cheerleader scandal, this football issue, and now an emerging baseball scandal as well. Things are not going well. Given his recent job change, Jim Phillips must feel like the luckiest man alive.

So what comes next for Northwestern? They are going to have to hire a head coach. This is a tricky dynamic. The University is in a world of trouble right now, but long term, they are still a Big Ten school with lots of money and resources. So who’s a good fit? They may prefer an experienced coach to navigate the present shaky culture out of the abyss. But will a proven elder entity want to take on all of these issues he didn’t cause? Good luck recruiting with the pitch of “We went 1-11 and can no longer push to you the wholesome program narrative Fitz lived on for decades”.

Let’s explore another path Northwestern could choose. Hiring Tommy Rees. Hear me out.

Familiarity

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

If Northwestern cannot find a willing more experienced coach to take over this nightmare, perhaps they pivot the other way. Find a younger up-and-comer who would love to coach in the Big Ten. Due to the circumstances, it can’t just be anyone. It has to be someone trusted, like Fitz was, ironically enough as that seems to say now.

It just so happens that Rees grew up less than a half hour from Northwestern. He knows every high school in the area, was a GA for the program at one time and his father also worked there in the past. Also in his favor is the fact that he was just picked by Sir Nick Saban to run Alabama’s offense. His stock is rising. It may be early, but Northwestern may have little leverage to be as picky as they’d like on this hire. Rees is well thought of in the business. They could do much worse.

Recruiting

Notre Dame QB Tommy Rees, left, hands off the ball to teammate Tarean Folston during the game college football game between Notre Dame and Brigham Young on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2013, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. SBT Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN via FTP

Notre Dame Vs Brigham Young

From his time as a recruit, player, and coach, Rees completely understands the academic demands of Notre Dame and Northwestern. He is used to working with “smart kids”. Much like his time at Notre Dame, he will not be shocked to find a lack of 5 stars all over the field. He will have to make do and get more out of what he can.

Due to academic requirements, recruiting to Northwestern is always a challenge. To get around this, they sold culture. They sold the building of young men off the field. They sold values. For an undisclosed amount of time moving forward, they can no longer do so. This will sting.

Rees knowing the high schools in the area personally could help him get through some rough recruiting times as I’m sure there will be many in the area who will still support Northwestern if not Rees personally and open doors due to who he is. It couldn’t hurt. The Cats will need any edge they can get.

Low Pressure

Nov 9, 2013; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Tommy Rees (11) signals to his teammates in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Heinz Field. Pitt won 28-21. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Northwestern went 1-11 last year and is 4-20 the last 2 years. Until this scandal broke nobody blinked. In its best years, Northwestern doesn’t come with Notre Dame or Alabama pressure. It just doesn’t. Adding in a hazing scandal and subsequent PR nightmare? Pressure and expectations will be low. Not a bad place to learn how to be a head coach while also being in a major conference.

I’m not certain whether the scenario I painted is good for Rees, good for Northwestern, or would be a nightmare for both. Perhaps Rees has visions of Saban’s seat shortly? But I do know 2 things. 1, If Rees goes from Notre Dame OC to Alabama OC to Big Ten head coach in 1 off-season, it would be one of the most spectacular come-ups in college football history. And number 2. Whether he’s at Alabama or Northwestern, Irish eyes are still watching.

