Northwestern goes lights-out from the floor in March Madness overtime win over FAU

Ninth-seeded Northwestern completed the upset over No. 8 Florida Atlantic in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Friday, stopping an Owls' comeback short in the 77-65 overtime victory.

The Wildcats (22-11) overcame a first-half shooting slump by burying big shots at the end of regulation, and then going perfect from the floor in OT. FAU (25-9) struggled most of the game.

Northwestern hit every shot from the field in overtime

The Wildcats went 5-of-5 from the field, 2-of-2 from behind the arc, and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in overtime.

Ryan Langborg posted 12 points in the extra frame, and finished with a game-high 27 points. Boo Buie finished overtime with four of his 22 points. Northwestern outscored FAU 19-7 through the final five minutes.

FAU's turnover struggles continued in clutch time

After reaching a season-high in turnovers with over six minutes remaining in regulation, the Owls continued to trip over themselves in overtime.

Of FAU's 21 turnovers, three came down the stretch when it mattered most.

March 22, 2024, Brooklyn, NY, USA; Northwestern Wildcats guard Ryan Langborg (5) battles for the ball against Florida Atlantic Owls guard Johnell Davis (1) in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

After being down by as many as nine points at several points, a flagrant foul on Vlad Goldin gave FAU the fuel to mount a comeback. Goldin knocked down four free throws in a row to even things up down the stretch.

The stagnant offense was highlighted with Johnell Davis' attempt at a game-winning three pointer. He walked the ball up the court as if a timeout was coming, but May furiously signaled to go for the win.

But there were less than three seconds on the clock, and Davis heaved up a contested shot that came up short of everything.

Davis finished with 18 points, six rebounds, two assists, and nine turnovers. Vlad Goldin finished with a team-high 19 points with nine rebounds and four blocks.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Northwestern mounts March Madness overtime win over FAU