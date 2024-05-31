Northwestern football unveils photo concept for temporary lakeside football field

EVANSTON, Ill. - Northwestern football has shown off its idea of what its temporary stadium will look like for the next two seasons.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Northwestern posted conceptual renderings of its temporary field Thursday.

This field includes bleachers and stands that overlook the Lake Michigan lakefront.

The temporary field is expected to be able to fit 15,000 attendees.

A rendering of Northwestern's temporary lakeside football field for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. (NUFBFamily/X.com)

Northwestern is set to host Miami (Ohio), Duke, Eastern Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana at the temporary field this fall.

The renovated Ryan Field is set to be completed ahead of the 2026 season.

In the past few months, Northwestern leadership expressed how content it was in the idea for the temporary field.

Specifically, NU football head coach David Braun said the temporary field will ensure Northwestern will create a homefield advantage while also giving students and fans a different experience as opposed to years past.

"I think it really creates a unique opportunity for us as a university to create an atmosphere and an environment on campus that will be remembered for a long, long time," Braun said in April.