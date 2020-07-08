Northwestern football will no longer host their game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Wrigley Field. The university announced the decision on Wednesday.

The Wildcats were supposed to play the Badgers at the Friendly Confines on Nov. 7. Although the university didn't officially announce it, team's website says the game will be played at Ryan Field.

"This is a disappointing conclusion to reach, but absolutely the right one in our current environment," said Jim Phillips, Northwestern's Combe Family Vice President for Athletics and Recreation. "The uncertainty of football and baseball schedules, and the possibility of limited attendance, made this an easy choice to make for our student-athletes and fans.

"We're grateful for our outstanding partners from the Cubs, and look forward to bringing the passion and pageantry of college football gameday to the city's north side when we can do so safely and securely with a packed house."

Northwestern initially brought college football back to Wrigley in 2010. Previously the last college football game at Wrigley was played in 1938. Since then, Northwestern has hosted both lacrosse and baseball games at Clark and Addison.

The university is still on track to kick off their season on Sept. 5 at Michigan State.

Northwestern football will not host Wisconsin Badgers at Wrigley Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago