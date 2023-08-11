Northwestern football looks to take the next step in 2023 under new head coach Henwood

The start of the 2023 District 10 football season is right around the corner. Visit GoErie.com throughout August for updated videos and photos from team camps. Here is one in a series of previews for all 39 D-10 teams:

Coach: Bill Henwood (1st season)

2022 record: 6-5 (2-3 Region 2)

2022 playoff results: Lost to Seneca 46-13 in the District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals.

Assistant coaches: Eric Mikovich, Dawson Fiesler, Greg McIntosh, Preston Runser, Cole Bish, TJ Latimer, Dave Merritt, Nick Copeland, Martin Klause, Nick Ballard, Brady Linville, Gary Zelina

New coach, new system

One of the big adjustments for Northwestern this year is getting used to a brand-new coach and system. There are some familiar Northwestern names as assistant coaches, but Bill Henwood takes over the program after spending years under Paul Piccirilli at Sharpsville. The Blue Devils have always been a run-first program with some passing as well. Northwestern had developed into a balanced offense between run and pass, but it'll be up to Henwood to run the offense the way he wants to. The Wildcats have become a perennial playoff team, and Henwood hopes to keep that level of playing going and elevate it as well.

Who's back?

Northwestern returns Lloyd Fountain at quarterback after he threw for 1,547 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall. He is also the top returning rusher after rushing for 280 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Wildcats will have to rebuild the run game after the graduation of Ben Campbell (763 yards, 4 touchdowns) and Landon Wayne (206 yards, 2 touchdowns). Wayne led the Wildcats in receiving with 28 catches for 472 yards and six touchdowns. Logan Stagl is another top receiver gone after hauling in 25 catches for 514 yards and six touchdowns. Kolton Sutter, however, is one of the top returning receivers in Erie County with 17 catches for 389 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Northwestern defense will have to replace the top four tacklers from last year, including Stagl (100 tackles), Zane Snyder-Scott (66), Wayne (55) and Campbell (46). Greg Gruda is back as a leader on defense with 35 tackles, while Austin Mello and Sutter each had 25. Sutter is also one of the top defensive backs in D-10 this year after pulling down seven interceptions last fall.

Schedule

Aug. 25 vs. Girard 7 p.m.

Sept. 1 vs. Grove City 7 p.m.

Sept. 8 at Iroquois* 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Mercyhurst Prep* 7 p.m.

Sept. 22 at Oil City 7 p.m.

Sept. 29 vs. Union City* 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 at Conneaut 7 p.m.

Oct. 13 at Eisenhower* 7 p.m.

Oct. 21 at Seneca* 2 p.m.

Oct. 27 vs. Fairview 7 p.m.

*Region 2 game

