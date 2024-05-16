Northwestern football to host Ohio State at Wrigley Field this fall

If you are looking for a unique Ohio State football experience this year, there’s obviously the trip out west to Eugene to watch the Buckeyes take on the Oregon Ducks, but maybe close behind that is what Northwestern informed its season ticket holders this week.

According to the Columbus Dispatch (subscription may be required), the school informed those that frequent the Wildcats on the gridiron that the matchup with Ohio State will be in the friendly confines of Wrigley Field on November 16.

That was followed with the official announcement from Northwestern so you can lock it in. It’ll be the first time OSU has played at Wrigley as the school will play most of its home games at a modified practice venue this fall as it works on a new stadium.

Wrigley has a capacity of 41,649 for baseball games, but that will change with the football configuration.

Ohio State is 65-14-1 all-time against Northwestern and has won the last ten games against the Wildcats.

