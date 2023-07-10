Northwestern fires Pat Fitzgerald

After allegations came out late last week that resulted in a two-week suspension for Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald, the case was reopened and just days later the winningest coach in program history has been fired.

Fitzgerald spent 17 years at the Northwestern head coach – a run that included three 10-win seasons. He was just 31 when he was hired to replace Randy Walker following the untimely passing of the former head coach.

After the Northwestern student newspaper The Daily Northwestern broke further details surrounding issues with the football program this began to feel like it was only a matter of time.

For more on this story be sure to check out USA TODAY Sports.

Fitzgerald was an All-American linebacker for the 1995 Northwestern team that surprised the nation by making the Rose Bowl after starting the year with a stunning upset at Notre Dame Stadium.

Now for the third time in a row, the former rival program of Notre Dame looks for a head football coach in the middle of summer.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire