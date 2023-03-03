Northwestern defensive lineman Adetomiwa Adebawore breaks the bank at the combine

Athletic testing has begun at the annual NFL Scouting Combine with the defensive linemen and linebackers taking the field on Thursday. This was a big day for the Cleveland Browns as they need plenty of help along the defensive line. One player that would make sense for the Browns is Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore who put up some ridiculous testing numbers on Thursday.

Adebawore stepped into the combine at 282 pounds and earned a 97 athleticism score according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash with a 10-foot-5 broad jump and a 37.5-inch vertical jump. These numbers are insane and after a great Senior Bowl as well Adebawore is quickly rising some draft board.

A player that has the flexibility to play both inside and outside would be a great fit for what defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is trying to do in Cleveland. The question now does he last until 42, if he does the Browns would be justified in drafting him there.

Northwestern EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore put up an elite combine performance for his weight (282 lbs), earning a 97 athleticism score pending shuttle drills. Combine Ranks since 2003 (275+ lbs): 🔹 4.49 40-yard dash (1st)

🔹 10' 5" broad jump (T-2nd)

🔹 37.5" vertical (3rd) pic.twitter.com/oDHpgHxDHS — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire