Northwestern coach Chris Collins is ejected following Purdue win in dominant Zach Edey performance

The Purdue Boilermakers held on to beat Northwestern in overtime Wednesday, reclaiming the edge in a series the Wildcats had won the last two games of.

Purdue won 105-96 in a score that belies how competitive the game was the entire way through. Purdue shot 13 free throws in overtime to Northwestern's three, much to the chagrin of Wildcats head coach Chris Collins.

As the clock ran down and Northwestern was running a full-court press, Lance Jones fell to the floor and a foul was called on Nick Martinelli, fouling him out of the game. Collins adamantly felt Jones had hooked Martinelli, which would have given Northwestern possession back in a three-point game. Jones hit both free throws, making it 101-96 and kicking off a truly legendary sequence of events for Collins.

Collins ran out onto the floor on Northwestern's next trip to argue with official Courtney Green, who wasted no time in ejecting him from the game.

After Collins was ejected, he was restrained by Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer, shook hands with Matt Painter, and dapped up a few Purdue players. The last player he congratulated was Zach Edey, who he hugged on his way off the floor before waving his arms to pump up the road crowd.

In summation: It was incredible.

At the buzzer Chris Collins is T'd up and ejected from the game and there is time back on the clock pic.twitter.com/eGqWsdAa8n — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 1, 2024

All things told, Purdue outshot Northwestern 46-8, with Edey shooting 17 of them. Edey finished with 30 points, including 10 in five minutes of overtime play.

"Obviously Purdue, give them all the credit," Collins said to reporters after the game. "Obviously for them to go to the line 50 times and their aggressiveness. Their physicality makes it really hard." Collins referenced the free throw disparity multiple times throughout his opening statement while also giving Purdue credit and saying "they deserved to win."

When he was asked about his exit, Collins brushed it aside. "I'm not gonna go into officiating," he said. "We have great officiating. I just don't know if I've ever seen a box score like that ... I don't know if you've ever seen a disparity like that in a Big Ten game."

Purdue moved to 20-2 (9-2 Big Ten) on the season with a win that was partially just big because of the opponent. Northwestern fell to 15-6 (6-4). The two teams will not face each other during the regular season. Should they meet in the Big Ten Tournament or beyond, expect some emotions to be running high after Wednesday's thriller.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Northwestern coach Chris Collins is ejected following Purdue win