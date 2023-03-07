Northwestern climbs back into the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The Wisconsin Badgers went 1-1 again this week, although they nearly beat the No. 3-ranked Purdue Boilermakers in a nailbiter on Thursday night. The close loss and victory over Minnesota on Sunday were not enough to bring the Badgers into the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The saga between Northwestern and Maryland in the poll continued this week as the Wildcats climbed back into the poll at No. 25, while the Terrapins went from No. 24 to unranked. Maryland has lost their last two games to Penn State and Ohio State.

The USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll for this week includes Baylor(10), Arizona(9), Gonzaga(8), Texas(7), Marquette(6), Alabama(5), Kansas(4), Purdue(3), UCLA(2) and Houston(1).

It should be interesting to see how the Big Ten shakes out come Selection Sunday, especially with the Big Ten Tournament beginning on Wednesday.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire