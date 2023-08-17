Northwestern, Charleston, Providence matchups highlight RI basketball's early schedule

SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Matchups with Northwestern, the College of Charleston and in-state showdowns with Providence and Brown highlight the University of Rhode Island's nonconference men's basketball schedule this season.

The Rams announced their full 13-game nonconference slate on Thursday, and it features eight regular-season home games, three neutral-site contests and a pair of true road games. Coach Archie Miller's second season at the helm starts Nov. 6 with three consecutive Ryan Center games: Central Connecticut State, Fairfield (Nov. 9) and Wagner (Nov. 14).

Three of URI's opponents were NCAA tournament teams a season ago and a there might be fourth — Mississippi State — depending on how the games go at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun in November. Rhode Island opens against Big 10 power Northwestern (NET 37) on Nov. 18. The following night, URI will face either the SEC's Mississippi State (NET 53) or the PAC-12's Washington State (NET 79).

Based on the final NET rankings from 2022-23, Rhode Island's preseason schedule includes three Quad 1 games and a pair of Quad 2 contests.

In Atlantic 10 play, the Rams will visit four of last season’s top five teams in the league standings: Dayton, VCU, Fordham and George Mason will all play host to Rhode Island at dates and times still to be determined.

The Rams finished 9-22 last season (5-13 in conference play) in Miller's first year in Kingston. URI also will host Assumption in an exhibition game on Nov. 1. Game times, and dates for the Atlantic 10 conference schedule will be announced at a later date. The full nonconference schedule follows: Nov. 1 - Assumption (exhibition)

Nov. 6 - Central Conn. State

Nov. 9 - Fairfield

Nov. 14 - Wagner

Nov. 18 - Northwestern (Hall of Fame Tip-Off)

Nov. 19 - Miss. St./Wash. St. (Hall of Fame Tip-Off)

Nov. 22 - Johnson & Wales

Nov. 26 - Yale

Dec. 2 - at Providence

Dec. 6 - Brown

Dec. 10 - at College of Charleston

Dec. 16 - vs. Delaware (Holiday Hoopfest)

Dec. 21 - New Hampshire

Dec. 30 - Northeastern

