Northwestern basketball will be without a its fourth-leading scorer for the rest of the season

CHICAGO, Ill. - Northwestern basketball is most likely NCAA Tournament bound this season. The 'Cats will be without a key member of its guard rotation, though.

NU head coach Chris Collins announced Wednesday senior guard Ty Berry will miss the remainder of the season with a meniscus injury.

Berry suffered the injury in the Wildcats' win over Nebraska on Feb. 7.

Berry was a dependable scoring player for Northwestern this season behind star point guard Boo Buie.

He showed up in the brightest moments, scoring over 20 points in both games against Purdue and 22 points in a win over Michigan State.

This season, Berry has averaged 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Collins will look to replace Berry's shooting contributions with members from his bench.

One player who could step up is Nick Martinelli. In the win over Nebraska, Martinelli scored 12 points and hit two of his 3-point attempts.

Martinelli's 6-foot-7 size can also help NU play with bigger lineups.

However, Berry's knack for hot shooting would have been a boon come tournament time.