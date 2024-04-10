Northwestern announces location for majority of football home games in 2024-25

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University’s football team will play a majority of their home games on the institution’s Evanston campus, according to a press release from the university.

Northwestern said the football team will play a majority of their games at the Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility near Lake Michigan in Evanston, keeping the team close to home as construction continues on a new Ryan Field, and the team aims to build on their eight-win season a year ago.

Although the exact configuration is still being designed, the structure will be a temporary enhancement to the existing Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility and part of Chap and Ethel Hutcheson Field.

According to Northwestern officials, capacity for the temporary facility will be considerably less than either the old Ryan Field or the new Ryan Field that is under construction.

To make the enhancements to the Martin Athletics Facility, the University partnered with InProduction — The company behind the structures used for the NASCAR viewing area in downtown Chicago.

Northwestern officials said with views of the lake, north campus and downtown Chicago in the backdrop of the football team’s temporary facilities, it will bridge the gap between old Ryan Field and new, while giving fans a pristine view of games during the 2024 and 2025 college football seasons.

Season ticket holders from 2023 will get the first opportunity to purchase season tickets at the lakeside venue, and there also will be seats reserved for Northwestern students. In the coming weeks, 2023 season ticket holders will also receive communications from Northwestern Athletics with more information on the season ticket timeline, seat selection process, seating options and parking.

The exact number of home games to be played at the Lanny and Sharon Martin Athletics Facility is yet to be determined, as the university is still in negotiations with other Chicago-area venues that could host 2024 home games, with Northwestern officials saying, “The full home schedule will be released soon.”

Northwestern President Michael Schill said the university looked at several options for the next two seasons and decided building the temporary facility on campus provided the best option for Northwestern student-athletes, their fellow students, alumni, season ticket holders and the greater Evanston community.

“I am thrilled that we could make this happen. It’s truly a win for our community,” Schill said. “In addition to creating a wonderful fan experience in the lead-up to the opening of Ryan Field, hosting games on campus will reduce the travel burdens for our student-athletes and fans and will make games much more accessible.

“We also are pleased to keep the economic benefits of football gamedays in Evanston.”

Non-season ticket holders interested in season tickets at the lakeside venue can join the season ticket wait-list here.

Construction is expected to begin early this summer, and the facility will remain operational through the 2025 season.

More information will be released about logistics and ticket opportunities in the near future.

